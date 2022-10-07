Active Sensor Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global active sensor market size is expected to grow from USD 18,277.5 million in 2021 to USD 40,346.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing use of active sensing technologies tools in the automotive industry and demand for Micro-Electromechanical systems (MEMS) will drive the market for the forecast period. It increases the use of sensing technologies in the military and defense industries. And on the other hand, an increase in the demand for high initial investments for manufacturing numerous components is expected to affect the market growth for the upcoming period. Increasing demand in technology in earth mapping and observation technologies will create new opportunities for the market player and new entrants globally.

Global Active Sensor Market Definition

An active sensor is a radar instrument that is used for measuring signals transmitted by the sensor that were reflected or scattered by the Earth’s surface or its atmosphere. Active sensor-based technologies include tools such as LiDAR, radar, sonar, GPS, scanning electron microscopes, x-ray, seismic and infrared. Infrared and seismic light sensors exist in both active and passive sensors. There are some types of sensors that are present in the market are position sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and many more. The sensor is mainly used to measure temperature, detect smoke, gauge distance, regulate pressure, and a myriad of other uses. Active sensors are used in various applications related to observation and meteorology of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Active Sensor Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the active sensor market growth. The factories in several countries witnessed an initial shutdown as the governments implemented strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the aftermath of the pandemic, restrictions and lockdown are being lifted. And on the other hand, during the pandemic, the demand for earth mapping solutions across various sectors has increased significantly.

Transportation and automotive is a major end-use industry of the industrial active sensors market. Many countries, such as the US, Japan, China, and South Korea, have stopped the production of automobiles due to the COVID-19 virus.

Global Active Sensor Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) and Use in the Navigation Systems

Growing demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) based vibration sensors, including defense and aerospace, and automobiles, among others, accelerate the market growth all around the globe. The sensors can control damage caused to critical materials during high-speed operations. The significant advancements in the aviation and automotive industries, the demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) technology-based sensors is surging continuously. Automotive applications require standard, high-performance sensors that have fuel the adoption of Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) technology-based sensors in these industries. Despite their ease of installation and ability to transmit data to local or remote monitoring stations, these active sensors have proven to be effective. They are capable of installing behind panels and transmitting data. Moreover, IoT platforms and remote connectivity will, in turn, result in a significant increase in the demand for Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) based sensors, leading to a global increase in the market for active sensors.

The proliferation of navigation systems without GPS, such as submarines and satellites, will also drive the market in the upcoming period.

Restraints : Manufacturers face challenges in sales growth

Although the application of active sensors in automated intelligent controls and wearable electronics has increased the demand and thereby shipments. However, their sales growth is severely restricted by price erosion. Active sensor manufacturers are increasingly competing in the market, resulting in intense competition in the market. Many companies are channeling their research and development activities toward cost-effective active sensors based on existing technologies such as Micro-Electromechanical systems (MEMS). Manufacturers also have to decrease the prices of their sensors that are used in high-volume applications. Companies operating in the highly competitive sensor market have been hindered not only by this drop in prices but also by its negative impact on profit margins.

Opportunities : Revolution of IoT platforms and active sensors

The advent of IoT has revolutionized the recent period all around the globe. Utilising the capabilities of data analytics and cloud computing technologies, it will allow the business to create machines that will make their own judgments. Those advancements are primarily achieved through the development of semiconductor and electronic devices, the development of high-speed wireless networks, and the development of advanced analytics which require a huge number of active sensors, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Scope of the Global Active Sensor Market

The study categorizes the active sensor market based on sensors and end-use verticals at the regional and global levels.

By Sensor Outlook (Sales, USD Billion, 2017–2030)

LiDAR

Radar

GPS

Ultrasonic Sensor

Others

By End-Use Verticals Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Earth Observation and Mapping

IT & Telecom

Navigation

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



North America is projected to account for the largest market share, by region

North America held the largest market share for the upcoming period. This share is attributable due to the presence of established market players such as STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The adoption of active sensing technology in the precision automobile industry and military sector is anticipated to drive the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030 owing to the increase in the demand for advanced active sensors in the region. Due to the increasing adoption of earth mapping for infrastructure and aerospace development. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India are considered the region’s most lucrative markets for remote active sensing technology providers.

Key Market Players in the Global Active Sensor Market

The global active sensor market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product partnerships, development, investment, acquisitions, agreements, new products, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

