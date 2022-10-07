Geotextiles Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global geotextiles market size is expected to grow from USD 8,399.5 million in 2021 to USD 19,324.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Geotextiles can filter, segregate, strengthen, drain, and protect when utilized in conjunction with soil. Geotextiles are permeable fabrics that are often constructed of polyester. Geotextiles are classified into three types: needle punched, woven, and heat bonded. Environmental and geotechnical engineering uses of geotextiles include road building, embankments, canals, dams, and railroads.

Furthermore, geotextiles are frequently utilized in place of granular soil filters. ASAE (Society for Engineering in Agricultural, Food, and Biological Systems) defines geotextile as “a permeable geosynthetic made entirely of fabrics.” Geotextiles are an important element of a human-made project, structure, or system with foundation, earth, soil, rock, or other geotechnical engineering-related material.” Geotextile is a growing market category in the geosynthetics industry.

The global geotextiles market is now expanding rapidly as a result of strict government rules governing the commercial usage of geotextiles. Furthermore, as a result of several functional benefits over alternative materials, global demand for geotextiles is expanding, propelling the entire market. Furthermore, rising population, rapid urbanization, and increased expenditures on infrastructure development are some of the primary factors driving the global geotextiles market. On the other side, a lack of consumer knowledge and a scarcity of raw materials are two major challenges impeding market expansion.

The numerous advantages of geotextiles, including erosion resistance, better strength and durability, and overlay stress absorption, may be credited to the market’s rise. Furthermore, using geotextiles protects the road or pavement from soil deterioration while preserving soil biodiversity. Furthermore, geotextiles improve the stability of roads and other infrastructure. Growing building activity throughout the world is expected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, natural geotextiles are widely utilized to reduce deforestation by minimizing soil erosion and vegetation deterioration. Geotextiles are also utilized to rehabilitate woodland regions. Increasing government concern about reducing deforestation and vegetation loss is expected to drive market expansion.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Geotextiles Market

COVID-19 had a negative market impact in 2020. In the event of a pandemic, Geotextiles plants were temporarily closed owing to a government-imposed shutdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturers in the worldwide geotextiles market maintain optimal inventory levels to ensure business continuity in mission-critical construction, infrastructure, and industrialization projects. However, severe market rules are impacting corporate activity.

Global Geotextiles Market Dynamics

Drivers : Geotextiles are in high demand in road construction

From major highways to haul roads, geotextiles have been shown to be the best solution for ground stability issues, improving pavement life, highway repair and rehabilitation, cost reduction, and improved road lifetime. Geotextiles are one of the fundamental materials used in building roads, highways, flyovers, bridges, and pavements for filtration and separation functions because they assist prevent material migration and mixing and enable free water circulation. As a result, geotextiles are developing as a viable alternative to concrete in the road construction business.

Pavement and road damage is mostly caused by contamination of the aggregate base, which results in aggregate strength loss. Continuous vehicle pressure might cause subgrade soils to move into the aggregate foundation over time. This drastically decreases effective aggregate thickness, eliminating road support and lowering highway performance and longevity. The road’s strength deteriorates owing to silty soil beneath the road or traffic load, which causes the soil to become wet and mucky.

Although a gravel base course may be used to support the subgrade, water traveling upward drags soil fines or silt particles into the gravel, diminishing its strength. Geotextiles are commonly used to stabilize roadways by separating and draining them. They aid in separating subgrade and base materials and managing water circulation through and off the roadbed.

Restraints : High raw material costs affect the demand for synthetic geotextiles

Geotextiles are made from synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene, as well as natural fibers such as jute, coir, and ramie. Any changes in the availability and demand for these basic materials might substantially influence the geotextile business. Because synthetic fiber ingredients are generated from crude oil, increases in crude oil prices result in price increases for raw materials, hence affecting the geotextile business. The variations in raw material costs also damage producers’ operating margins, making it harder for them to compete in the global geotextile market.

Opportunities : Bio-based geotextiles are becoming increasingly popular

Bio-based geotextiles are created using various bio-based materials, including agricultural products and waste streams. Bio-based geotextiles include maize-based PLA geotextiles, sheep wool erosion mats, and straw and coconut erosion mats. Some of the primary benefits of bio-based geotextiles are resource efficiency and the reduction/elimination of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. Because these materials are low in weight, they save money on application and shipping.

Because of its vast availability and renewable nature, jute is the most extensively used form of natural geotextile worldwide. Jute geotextile improves soil nourishment while being less costly than other natural geotextiles. Jute also has a high moisture-absorbing capacity, great drapability, a high initial tensile strength, a low extension at the break, a high spin ability, and biddability. Jute geotextile’s properties, such as flexibility and high moisture absorption capacity, have made it a popular material in civil engineering.

Scope of the Global Geotextiles Market

The study categorizes the geotextiles market based on material type, product type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Material Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Synthetic Polypropylene Polyester (PET) Polyethylene Others Polyamide Polyvinyl Chloride

Natural Jute Others Coir Ramie



By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway work

Agriculture

Others Sports Field Construction Retaining Walls



By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Road construction and pavement repair segment accounts for the largest market share by application

Based on the application, the geotextiles market is divided into road construction and pavement repair, erosion, drainage, railway work, agriculture, and others. Road construction and pavement repair hold the biggest share of the geotextile market. Geotextiles are the best option for ground stabilizing issues, enhancing pavement life, highway repair and rehabilitation, cost control, and improving road lifetime. As a result, geotextiles are in great demand in this application area.

Construction activity is increasing, particularly in the Asia Pacific, due to increased construction activity in China and India. Because of the product’s soil retention capabilities, India’s National Green Highway project will likely stimulate demand for geotextiles in the country. Non-woven geotextiles are increasingly being used in building roads and drainage systems, as well as in the prevention of erosion, due to their ability to provide a channel for water movement. Furthermore, rising product demand for infrastructure improvements such as roads, trains, and bridges will likely propel the market during the forecast period.

Asia–Pacific accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global Geotextiles Market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global geotextile market. Continuous building sector advances primarily drive the region’s geotextile market. China is witnessed to be the region’s largest geotextile market. The Chinese government announced an over USD 503 billion investment in the country’s railway system by 2020. In the following years, there are plans to increase high-speed railway coverage by 30,000 kilometres. Currently, there are about 400 firms in the nation that manufacture geotextiles.

China’s objectives for the 13th Five-Year Plan era included water conservation, electricity investment, road, and railway building, environmental engineering construction, ports, airports, rubbish disposal, rivers and lakes, sand control, and other projects. The aforementioned initiatives are projected to propel the country’s geotextile industry.

In India, initiatives such as the Sagarmala Project, the Bharatmala Project, the Setu Bharatam Project, the Rashtriya Rajmarg Zila Sanjoyokta Pariyojna, and the Inland Waterways are expected to raise demand for geotextiles over the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Geotextiles Market

The global geotextiles market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

