Graph Databases Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Graph databases use topographical facts models to save data. These databases join unique information points (nodes) and create relationships (edges) in the form of graphs that can then be pulled through the user with queries. Nodes can represent customers, companies, or any statistics a organization chooses to record. Edges are fashioned by means of the database so that relationships between nodes are easily understood by means of the user. Businesses can utilize sketch databases when they are pulling records and do not choose to spend time organizing it into awesome relationships. Large organisations may also use complex queries to pull particular and in-depth information related to their patron and consumer facts or product monitoring data, among other uses. Database administrators can scale high statistics values and still create usable models. Some companies might also pick to run an RDF database, a kind of sketch database that focuses on retrieving triples, or information equipped in a subject-predicate-object relationship. Similar types of databases consist of file database tools, key-value shop tools, object-orientated database tools and more. Developers who are looking for an lower priced solution can seem to be to free database software.
Global Graph Databases Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global graph databases market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size, type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Component
- Software
- Services
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Organizational Size
- Large enterprises
- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Type
- RDF
- Labeled Propert Graph
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Application
- Customer Analytics
- Risk, Compliance and Reporting Management
- Recommendation Engines
- Fraud Detection and Prevention
- Supply Chain Management
- Operations Management and Asset Management
- Infrastructure Management, IoT, Industry 4.0
- Knowledge Management
- Content Management, Data Extraction and Search
- Metadata and Master Data Management
- Scientific Data Management
Global Graph Databases Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Graph Databases Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Graph Databases Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Graph Databases revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Graph Databases revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Graph Databases sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-graph-databases-market?opt=2950
Leading Graph Databases Manufacturers –
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc
- DataStax
- Ontotext
- Stardog Union
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- ArangoDB
- Blazegraph
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Teradata Corporation
- Openlink Software
- MarkLogic Corporation
- TIBCO Software, Inc
- Neo4j, Inc
- GraphBase
- Cambridge Semantics
- TigerGraph, Inc
- Objectivity Inc
- Bitnine Co, Ltd
- Franz Inc
- Redis Labs
- Graph Story
- Dgraph Labs
- Eccenca
- Fluree
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Graph Databases Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021
|
USD 1.9 billion
|
Market Size 2030
|
USD 10.1 billion
|
CAGR (2021-2030)
|
20.5%
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
Segment Coverage
|
Component, Deployment Mode, Organizational Size, Type, Application, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc, DataStax, Ontotext, Stardog Union, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ArangoDB, Blazegraph, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Openlink Software, MarkLogic Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc, Neo4j, Inc, GraphBase, Cambridge Semantics, TigerGraph, Inc, Objectivity Inc, Bitnine Co, Ltd, Franz Inc, Redis Labs, Graph Story, Dgraph Labs, Eccenca, Fluree
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Graph Databases Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
Request For Report Discount @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-for-special-pricing/global-graph-databases-market/BS-1103
Benefits of purchasing this report:
- We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
- The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
- You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
- 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
- Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
- Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level