Hysteroscopy Procedures Market expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Hysteroscopy Procedures Industry Overview

The global hysteroscopy procedures market size was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, such as uterine abnormalities, abnormal uterine bleeding, uterine fibroids, and fertility disorders, is a key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional methods and technological advancements are other major factors fueling the market growth. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market. The unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases globally has led to inadequate care for patients suffering from other diseases.

This resulted in hospitals prioritizing emergency procedures and delaying/postponing elective surgeries, including gynecological procedures, which led to a surfeit of patients waiting for their surgeries for months. CovidSurg Collaborative study 2020 has projected that around 28.4 million elective surgeries, including 81.7% benign surgeries worldwide, were canceled or postponed in 2020, owing to disruption in medical services due to the pandemic. However, with ease of restrictions, many elective procedures are now restarting; hence, the market is expected to recover gradually.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Hysteroscopy Procedures Market

The rising incidence of uterine cancer has increased the number of hysteroscopy procedures, thereby accelerating market growth. Uterine cancer is one of the most prevalent gynecological disorders globally and its prevalence is rising at an exponential rate. This upsurge is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, as it increases the risk of uterine cancer. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 66,570 new uterine cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in 2021. Around 12,940 deaths are predicted due to uterine cancer in 2021.

Nowadays, minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk associated with these procedures. Minor incisions reduce postoperative pain and enable speedy recovery, leading to high adoption of these procedures. For instance, hysteroscopy is associated with reduced hospitalizations, faster recovery, and less blood loss. Moreover, hysteroscopy induces less postoperative pain and abdominal wound. Thus, an increase in patient preference for noninvasive or minimally invasive treatment and benefits offered by these techniques are anticipated to boost market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Moreover, several key players are investing in R&D for the launch of innovative minimally and non-invasive surgical instruments. Lately, several technologically advanced hysteroscopes are available in the market and can be customized according to the planned procedure. For instance, in July 2021, Meditrina, Inc. launched a disposable Aveta auto resecting device and single-use Aveta Opal hysteroscope. This new launch will help the firm expand its hysteroscopic tissue resection product portfolio, thereby strengthening its market position.

Furthermore, leading industry players, such as Hologic, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Stryker Corp., Karl Storz GmbH, Medtronic, Delmont Imaging, and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., are engaged in intensive R&D activities to manufacture innovative products and are making continuous efforts to introduce technologically sophisticated products to the market. For instance, iCare developed by Delmont Imaging comprises an imaging solution imagyn, which is an advanced hysteroscopy database management application. It enables monitoring of hysteroscopy examination directly on an iPad Pro over private & secured Wi-Fi. In February 2021, VirtaMed launched an authorized combined mixed reality training platform for hysteroscopy and gynecological laparoscopy. Such developments are expected to further boost the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market : The global ophthalmic packaging market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The global ophthalmic packaging market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. Scar Treatment Market: The global scar treatment market size was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: CooperSurgical, Inc. acquired AEGEA Medical. The acquisition will help the firm expand its product portfolio of women’s health.

CooperSurgical, Inc. acquired AEGEA Medical. The acquisition will help the firm expand its product portfolio of women’s health. January 2021: Hologic, Inc. launched a Fluent Fluid Management System, a CE-marked system, in Europe. This new system is designed to help maintain consistent intracavity pressure and uterine distention.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global hysteroscopy procedures market include:

Medtronic

Stryker Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

Olympus Corp.

Delmont Imaging

Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperCompanies

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Lina Medical APS

Luminelle

Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta)

Order a free sample PDF of the Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.