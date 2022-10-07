Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Industry Overview

The global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market size was valued at USD 21.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, growing prevalence of gynecological disorders, and surgery-related technological advancements are driving the market growth. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted the market as surgeries were often being postponed or even canceled to curb the spread of the virus. Elective surgeries are limited, however, situations necessitating urgent gynecological or obstetric surgeries are continuing to be conducted.

The American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), European Society of Gynaecological Endoscopy (ESGE), Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (RCOG), and Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) stated that elective surgical procedures for benign diseases must be postponed, prioritizing emergency surgeries. This will enable the utilization of key resources in obligatory areas.

The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, Uterine Fibroids (UF), cervical cancer, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, and other related disorders, is driving the market growth. UF is one of the most common gynecological disorders. It is a benign tumor of smooth muscle cells formed in the woman’s uterus, which can lead to pelvic pain, extreme menstrual bleeding, infertility, and frequent urination. For instance, as per the research article published in Dove Press Ltd., prevalence estimations of uterine fibroid disease varied, ranging from 5.4% to 23.6%, depending on age group. Moreover, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, prevalence can be detected in up to 80% of women by 50 years of age. Such a high target patient pool leads to an increase in demand for laparoscopic procedures.

Uterine cancer is one of the most prevalent gynecological disorders globally and its prevalence is rising at an exponential rate. This upsurge has commonly been driven by the rise in obesity cases. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, Inc., around, 66,570 new uterine cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021. Moreover, the Canadian Cancer Society estimated nearly 7,400 women in Canada were projected to be diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2020. Furthermore, as per Cancer Research U.K., uterine cancer is the 4th most common cancer, with about 9,500 cases reported in 2017. Therefore, the increasing incidence of uterine cancer has led to the increasing number of laparoscopic procedures, thereby accelerating market growth.

Nowadays, minimally invasive surgical procedures are being increasingly adopted due to lower trauma associated with them. Small incisions decrease postoperative pain and facilitate speedy recovery, leading to high adoption of these procedures, which is driving R&D in this field. In addition, minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries are being covered by health insurance providers in selected countries. For instance, Medicare now covers up to 75% of laparoscopic operations, as listed in the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). These factors have led to increased preference for minimally invasive surgeries by patients.

Furthermore, single-site incisional surgery is being widely used in laparoscopic procedures and is replacing traditional procedures, in which four to five small incisions were made as the entry point for laparoscopic instruments. Some of the key benefits of a single-site incision laparoscopic procedure are low chances of infections, better cosmetic results, quick recovery, and less post-operative pain. As per the Journal of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (JSLS), women who underwent single-site incision laparoscopic surgery tend to report less postoperative pain compared to the ones who underwent the traditional procedure. Thus, the growing demand for single-incision laparoscopic surgery would boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer is another key factor driving the market growth. Colorectal cancer has majorly been diagnosed in people who consume low-fiber food, which mostly includes animal protein, fat, and refined carbohydrates. Increased risk of colorectal and urinary bladder cancers has raised the demand for colorectal surgeries. According to a study published in NCBI, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second main cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. Moreover, the American Cancer Society (ACS) reported that, in 2019, the number of colorectal cancer cases in the U.S. increased to 101,420.

The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age, as it is commonly diagnosed in people aged 65 to 74 years. As per the WHO, the global geriatric population is expected to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. According to the American Society of Nephrology, urologic disorders are the third most common concern amongst the elderly population, and these account for about 47% of the physician visits. Thus, the rising geriatric population is also likely to be a major factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Ethicon introduced ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer, the newest, latest, and advanced laparoscopic bipolar energy device that provides stronger sealing, with better grip to tissues, and improves procedural efficiency.

Ethicon introduced ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer, the newest, latest, and advanced laparoscopic bipolar energy device that provides stronger sealing, with better grip to tissues, and improves procedural efficiency. February 2020: Medtronic acquired Digital Surgery, a medical device company and innovator in surgical Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital education, training, & data analytics.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market include:

Medtronic

Stryker Corp.

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corp.

CONMED Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

Welfare Medical Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

