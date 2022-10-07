Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size To Witness A Pronounce Growth By 2028

Uterine Manipulation Devices Industry Overview

The global uterine manipulation devices market size was valued at USD 245.76 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of diseases related to female reproductive organs, increase in the adoption of minimally invasive or noninvasive procedures, and technological advancements are among the major factors driving the market. The market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting significant aspects of various companies, such as product demand, operations, supply chain, distribution systems, and the ability to research and develop new products. Almost all the companies are affected by reduced procedure volume due to COVID-19 as all hospital resources are being diverted to combat the disease.

Nowadays, minimally invasive and noninvasive surgeries are gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk associated with these procedures. Smaller incisions decrease postoperative pain and facilitate speedy recovery, leading to the high adoption of these procedures. For instance, laparoscopic or robotic-assisted hysterectomy is a less invasive surgical technique performed to remove the uterus. A small incision is made in the lower abdomen and a miniature camera and small, specialized instruments are inserted and used for the removal process. Thus, the risk of blood loss and infection is lower in the case of minimally invasive procedures than open surgeries. Thus, an increase in patient preference for noninvasive or minimally invasive treatment and benefits offered by these techniques are expected to boost the market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The high prevalence of disorders related to the female reproductive system in developed and developing countries has driven the launch of technologically advanced products in the market. Some of the key players operating in this market are CooperSurgical, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; KARL STORZ GmbH; CONMED Corporation; and Ethicon, Inc. Technological advancements such as the introduction of laparoscopic or robotic-assisted hysterectomy procedures have led to the adoption of incision-less surgery with no or minimal side effects. As compared to open abdominal hysterectomy, robotic-assisted hysterectomy provides advantages such as less blood loss, fewer complications, and faster return to normal activities. Thus, the use of robots, owing to their several advantages over conventional laparoscopy (open surgery), has been widely accepted and incorporated in the field of reproductive surgery. This is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market.

In addition, key companies operating in the market for uterine manipulation devices are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, to strengthen their product portfolios, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive diversity. For instance, in May 2020, Minerva Surgical, Inc. acquired the Intrauterine Health Products segment from Boston Scientific Corporation. The products include Resectr Tissue Resection Device; Symphion Tissue Removal System; and the Genesys HTA System, which are used for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: CooperSurgical Inc. acquired AEGEA Medical. The acquisition is expected to help the company expand its product portfolio of women’s healthcare.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global uterine manipulation devices market include:

Conkin Surgical Instruments Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Braun Medical Ltd.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

CONMED Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG

LiNA Medical ApS

Richard Wolf GmbH

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Purple Surgical

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Bissinger Medizintechnik

The O.R. Company (Symmetry Surgical Inc.)

LSI Solutions, Inc.

