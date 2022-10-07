Complete Nutrition Products Market Is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Complete Nutrition Products Industry Overview

The global complete nutrition products market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Complete nutrition products are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the increasing focus on health, natural ingredients, clean labels, and organic food alternatives. Moreover, consumer demand for convenient and easy-to-cook food products is anticipated to increase the demand for complete nutrition products in the upcoming years. The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the market for complete nutrition products in both positive and negative ways. During the initial phase of the outbreak, key players such as Huel Inc. started witnessing a sudden increase in demand as more and more consumers started stocking up on convenient and nutritional food products. Lockdown measures in most countries forced people to stay at home, which prompted consumers to buy products that require no cooking at all which has increased the demand for complete nutrition products during the forecast period.

In the U.S., the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for powders has increased significantly owing to the prevalence of deficiency of proper nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and calcium in regular diets. As a result, numerous health experts can be seen recommending complete nutrition products. Along with providing complete nutrition, these are also cost-efficient and more convenient than conventional products.

Most of these powders contain vitamins D and B12, minerals such as calcium and iron, herbs such as echinacea and garlic, and products like glucosamine, probiotics, and fish oils. Along with these, they also contain fillers, binders, and flavorings. Most manufacturers suggest that these should be consumed either with milk or lukewarm water and also specify the serving size.

The growth of e-commerce as a result of rising internet penetration across the globe is expected to improve the visibility of complete nutrition products in the upcoming years. The continuous advancements in e-retailing have also provided opportunities to players such as YFood Labs GmbH, and Huel Inc. to sell and market their products to consumers across the globe.

Key players in the market for complete nutrition products are increasingly launching specialized e-commerce websites owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing propensity of mobile shopping among consumers, which is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for complete nutrition products in the upcoming years

The continuously evolving consumer preferences for high-quality ingredients and convenient products have led to an increase in willingness to spend a higher amount on nutritional and health-oriented products which is expected to boost the demand for RTD shakes during the forecast period. These shakes are available in compact packaging in the form of bottles, cans, and cartons which makes it convenient and portable to carry them at workplaces, outings, and gyms.

Market Share Insights

May 2020: RSP Nutrition launched a ready-to-drink product line- ‘Immunity and Hydration Shot’ and ‘TrueFit’. The product is a wellness-enhancing shot that boosts both immunity and hydration formulated with electrolytes, botanicals, and minerals.

RSP Nutrition launched a ready-to-drink product line- ‘Immunity and Hydration Shot’ and ‘TrueFit’. The product is a wellness-enhancing shot that boosts both immunity and hydration formulated with electrolytes, botanicals, and minerals. January 2020: SlimFast launched 21 new complete nutrition products, including RTD meal replacement shakes, snacks, meal replacement bars, and shake mixes for consumers following a Keto diet.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global complete nutrition products market include

Huel Inc.

Soylent

IdealShape

SlimFast

LadyBoss

RSP Nutrition

Numix

MuscleBlaze

Jimmy Joy

YFood Labs GmbH

