Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market Analysis by Application and Competitive Insights to 2028

The global digital rights management in media & entertainment market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital disruption and the increasing expanse of high bandwidth internet networks are allowing the easy distribution of media content across users. However, this also allows for the illegal sharing of media content including audio, video, books, and applications, affecting the revenue of content publishers and distributors. To reduce the illegal distribution of media content, several content publishers and distributors adopt Digital Rights Management (DRM) technologies. DRM technologies protect content using license keys or templates and allowing only the authorized users to view or use the contents even if it is distributed or duplicated illegally.

In recent years, the demand for DRM technologies has increased significantly across the U.S. owing to the growth in digital conversion technologies and the increased consumption of digital media among users. Leading content producers, media distributors, and content publishers’ dependent on the revenue generated from their content are increasingly investing in several DRM technologies to prevent consumers from copying or converting the content in other formats. For instance, In November 2020, Deluxe Media Inc., a U.S.-based enterprise offering distribution services for OTT platforms and content creators, selected the KeyOS MultiKey Server by BuyDRM Inc to deliver secure premium video content from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

Advancements in digital media technology have helped accelerate the introduction of several types of media services. Realizing the opportunities, broadcasters, OTT, and Pay TV operators are increasingly shifting to cloud-based infrastructure to deliver on-demand content to consumers. To deliver, convert, and package content in various formats for viewers to view it on different devices motivates content owners and content distribution partners to adopt a scalable and cost-effective way to deliver content. DRM solutions help content creators and distributors deliver content for certain audiences and provide multi-tiered subscription plans as a way to increase revenue. For instance, an OTT platform can charge a lower fee to consumers to access the content on 1 device and simultaneously increase the charge allowing access to the content across devices.

Digital content forms the core element of the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. As such, protecting content from piracy and unauthorized access is critical to ensure that it is shared with only the subscribers. Moreover, content piracy and unauthorized access decrease the revenue opportunities of professional content creators. This has created the need for quality DRM solutions among media enterprises to provide user controls for different audiences for different content.

April 2021: Verimatrix announced the introduction of Multi-DRM Core. The DRM solution aimed to address the needs of video streaming providers, enabling them to set up a customized and secured cloud-based DRM system easily.

Verimatrix announced the introduction of Multi-DRM Core. The DRM solution aimed to address the needs of video streaming providers, enabling them to set up a customized and secured cloud-based DRM system easily. November 2020: Bitmovin Inc entered into a partnership agreement with OKAST, a France-based video streaming platform provider.

Bitmovin Inc entered into a partnership agreement with OKAST, a France-based video streaming platform provider. May 2020: Intertrust Technologies Corporation revealed that Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, selected ExpressPlay DRM to secure content streaming of its Indian digital OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Google (Widevine)

Microsoft

Irdeto

Apple Inc.

Vitrium

Intertrust Technologies Corporation

Bitmovin Inc.

Kudel SKI SA (Nagra)

