Laundry Sanitizer Market Trends, Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2028

Laundry Sanitizer Industry Overview

The global laundry sanitizer market size was valued at USD 34.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing awareness regarding personal hygiene, coupled with a rise in infectious diseases, is fueling the demand for laundry sanitizers. Over the past several months, various parts of the world have coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advent of the virus has brought several changes in the customers’ preference toward cleaning products. The growing awareness regarding handwashing and improved hygiene practices has increased the demand for laundry sanitizers.

The growing awareness regarding disinfection and personal hygiene has been essential in combating the COVID-19 virus. A spike in demand for sanitizers and disinfectants in the healthcare industry has encouraged several key players in the market to launch laundry sanitizers as a laundry additive in the laundry care market. As per the American Cleaning Institute, cleaning product companies have ramped up production, thereby increasing sales of sanitizers by 60%.

For instance, the pandemic has changed the consumer’s priorities toward cleanliness and healthy hygiene habits. Customers nowadays are increasingly looking for high-quality and clean-label ingredients, thereby fueling the market demand. In addition, in the U.S., there has been a rise in the number of people getting sick. This is eventually increasing the demand for laundry sanitizers.

Market Share Insights

In 2020: Dettol launched a program to help businesses create hygiene awareness sanitizing solutions. This program will help businesses access hygiene products.

Dettol launched a program to help businesses create hygiene awareness sanitizing solutions. This program will help businesses access hygiene products. In 2020: Lifebuoy launched a laundry sanitizer that also acts as a post-wash liquid to get rid of germs. Furthermore, the presence of companies like Dabur and Patanjali in the personal care category is increasing the demand for natural and sustainable products in India.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global laundry sanitizer market include

Unilever

ITC Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Micro Balance Health Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

