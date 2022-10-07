Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2028

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for biologic therapy, and outsourcing of operations and services to contract manufacturing organizations. Many cancer medicines have toxicities that cause substantial side effects, limiting the dosage and efficacy of these medications and placing a significant burden on patients. An antibody drug conjugate can help to reduce some of these complications. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) enable the delivery of particular medication dosage to a specific site of interest. They are most often used in oncology when a large medication dosage is required at the tumor site but not in nearby tissue.

COVID-19 has had a massive influence on the healthcare domain, significantly disrupting the whole supply chain, from raw materials to production and delivery. Major market players are active in research and development activities, strategic alliances and collaborations, and new product launches to meet consumer needs for medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical equipment.

CMOs provide technical knowledge in conjugation and linker creation, as well as solid platforms. Using an integrated CMO decreases an ADC’s time to market since they can handle all stages such as conjugation, scale-up, commercial production, and ADC fill-finish, saving time in scheduling and testing.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry, which has traditionally been dominated by small-molecule medicines, is rapidly shifting towards biopharmaceuticals. Similarly, the volume of production outsourced to contract manufacturing businesses is increasing. Due to the complexity of manufacturing methods and concerns about intellectual property, biologicals are now primarily made in-house by drug producers, which has a knock-on impact on contract manufacturing organizations.

Market Share Insights

Cambrex Corporation declared that it has signed a formal agreement to be purchased by a Permira funds subsidiary in a transaction valued at $2.4 billion. October 2018: ImmunoGen switched its ADC manufacturing operations to an outsourced model, citing the benefit of having more access to the expertise that a CMO offers, resulting in a $20 million savings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market include

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Catalent

Siegfried

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

