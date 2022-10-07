Fire Barrier Block Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fire barrier block market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Fire barrier blocks are widely used to prevent internal fire spread through vacant spaces between the walls by covering the spaces with fire barrier blocks made up of different materials and shapes. The fire retardant property and material’s flexibility will contribute to the adoption of the fire barrier blocks. The rising fire incidences and increasing demand for fire barriers in various verticals will increase the demand for the fire barrier block market over the forecasting period.

The rise in raw material prices or transportation expenses, environment policies, and government laws will hamper the growth of the fire barrier blocks market.

Global Fire Barrier Block Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising adoption of fire barrier blocks in various verticals

Several verticals such as hospital industries, manufacturing sites, paper mills, machine rooms, food and beverage industry, banking, and other sectors are prone to fire incidences due to the short-circuit or related factors in which threat of life and loss of property remains constant. The increasing awareness regarding fire safety and adoption of fire barrier blocks will prevent the spread of fire and reduce fire incidences, which raises the demand for the fire barrier blocks market over the forecasting period at the global level.

Restraints : Raw Material Cost and Environment barriers

The cost of raw material may hamper the growth of the fire barrier block market. The fluctuations in the raw material cost may affect the fire barrier block formation and its quality. Increased raw material cost or supply chain management cost may also increase the product’s cost or impact the profitability of the market players, which may hinder the potential growth of the fir barrier block market across the globe. Environment regulations and policies of different countries will affect the growth of the fire barrier block market in that region.

Opportunities : Introduction of new fire barrier block material

The major market players use research and development techniques to develop innovative and quality materials or techniques to fulfill the unmet demands of the diverse customer present in the global market. The introduction of fire barrier blocks designed with a non–fibrous sponge will create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. Fixing fire blocks to ceilings, floors or walls, will create a temporary or permanent fire barrier covered with foil and intumescent strips. The blocks expand in opposite directions during a fire, locking into the place to seal the void, which provides an effective fire and smokes barrier to prevent the spread of fire and the inhalation of hazardous smoke. This will elevate the growth of the fire barrier block market in upcoming years across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the fire barrier block market–based material type, application at the regional and global levels.

By Material Type ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2027 )

EVA Made

Foam Made

PU Made

Others

By Applications ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2027 )

Pipes

Cables

Walls

By Region ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2027 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The material type segment of the Fire Barrier Block market is projected to account for the largest share in the global market

Based on the material type, the fire barrier block market is segmented into EVA made, foam made, PU made, and others. Eva material accounts for the largest share in the fire barrier market due to its fire–resistance quality and durability. EVA material–based fire barrier blocks are made from ethylene–vinyl acetate copolymer resin. The resins, in turn, are mixed with other additives such as stabilizers and antioxidants to create a foam or plastic that can be molded into the required shape. EVA is considered one of the best materials for this purpose because it has high tensile strength, can be easily molded into different shapes and forms, is non–toxic, has high tear resistance properties with good shock resistance or absorption capacity. This will accelerate the growth of the fire barrier block market across the globe during the forecasting period.

Followed by foam material has a cellular structure. Cells are the enclosed spaces bounded by the surface of an object and filled with gas or liquid, which can be found in foam materials such as rubber, plastic, and insulation. Rubber foams have several cells connected by small holes called pores. These usually occur when a gas or liquid is blown into a material. This will contribute to the growth of the fire barrier block market, owing to preventing further fire spread.

Also, the flame retardant PU (polyurethane) material consists of diisocyanate and polyol. Different manufacturing processes produce Polyurethanes to produce a variety of shapes and forms, including rigid, flexible, open, or closed cell foams, elastomers, and others. The cellular structure can be designed for specific applications such as acoustic, thermal, or dynamic insulation. It will positively impact the growth of the fire barrier market due to the fire–retardant capacity.

Asia – Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Fire Barrier Block market

Based on the regions, the global fire block market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Four main countries, namely, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific, are analyzed in Asia–Pacific. Asia–Pacific is estimated for the highest CAGR during the forecasting period in the fire barrier block market in the upcoming years. The rise in construction activities and various incidences of fire in hospitals reported during COVID–19 are the factors that will fuel the growth of the fire barrier blocks in the region in upcoming years.

Key Market Players

The fire barrier block market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as 3M, CS Group, Thea & Schoen, PFC Corofil, Aimlimited, Rogers Corporation, Ultrablock, STI Firestop, AiM Limited, Block & Company, W. W. Grainger, Balco, Inc, and others. These players have been adopting various winning strategies to gain higher shares or retain leading positions in the market across the globe.