Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

The global plastic bottles and containers market was valued at USD 104.2 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 142.0 billion by 2027 while registering a CAGR of 5.3from 2021 to 2027Plastic packaging is becoming popular among consumers as plastic packaging is lightweight and easier to handleManufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, owing to their lower cost of productionFurthermore, introducing polyethylene terephthalate (PETand highdensity polyethylene (HDPEpolymers expands the plastic bottling applicationsThe market is witnessing a growing demand for PET bottles in the bottled and soft water markets.

Plastic is widely recognized, and a wide range of creative, costeffective, and ecological packaging options are emerging in the marketAs a result, leading companies such as Amcor have introduced new plastic product shapes to meet the growing need for bottles and containersManufacturers prefer PET over other plastic packaging materials because it loses the least raw material throughout the manufacturing processIts recyclability and ability to be customized with various colors and designs make it a popular optionRefillable goods have grown in popularity as consumer knowledge of environmental problems has increased.

However, during the projection period, changing regulatory standards, fluctuating raw material costs, rising trash levels, and increasing environmental waste laws are projected to stifle market expansionThe same is anticipated to provide organizations operating in this market sector with an opportunity to produce new items that might be disrupted and manage the market’s current threats.

Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Dynamics

DriversIncreasing Adoption of Lightweight Packaging Methods

Plastics are valued for their low weightAccording to CustomPak, although plastics are used for packaging more than half of all European goods, they account for just 17 percent of total packaging weightAccording to Customresearch Pak’s on the effects of substituting plastic with alternatives (such as steel, aluminum, cloth, glass, rubber, paper, and paperboard), replacements are 4.5 times heavier on averageTo produce the same style of packaging, the alternatives demand significantly higher material production.

The lightweight property of plastic is driving the growth of plastic packaging in EuropeGlass is much heavier than plastic, which means more trips would be required while transportingThis translates to a more significant environmental impactGlass is also much heavier for the end consumer, whereas plastic is lightweight and much easier to carry.

A plastic two floz bottle weighs only 0.023 lbs, while its glass counterpart weighs 0.177 lbsThough this is a small difference when analyzing a single bottle, it can add up to significant figures that impact a companys profit margin when ordering pallets in bulkEven with extreme care in shipping, some glass bottles may break during handling.

RestraintsEnvironmental Concerns Regarding the Use of Plastics

Plastic pollution has now become a worldwide issueSeveral studies have documented the negative consequences of plastic on the environmentAs a result, Europe has enacted restrictions aimed at reducing the usage of plasticsThe public’s knowledge of the negative consequences of plastic use has risen dramatically during the last decadeMany governmentled public awareness campaigns and initiatives have resulted in enhanced public knowledgeAs a result, in recent years, the usage of plastic packaging has increased significantly.

For example, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAIexamined crucial measures in October 2019 to restrict plastic in food packagingThe government is looking at the idea of imposing rules on tiny packs of goods like water bottlesFurthermore, the authority intends to eliminate laws prohibiting the use of nontransparent bottles for drinking water, allowing firms to explore the possibility of utilizing alternatives to the PET bottles presently in use.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the plastic bottles and containers market based on raw material and endusers at the regional and global levels.

By Raw Material Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • PET
  • PP
  • LDPE
  • HDPE
  • Other Raw Materials

By EndUsers Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Household Care
  • Other Enduser Verticals

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The PET segment is projected to account for the largest market share by raw material

Based on raw material, the global plastic bottles and containers market is divided into PET, PP, LDPE, HDPE, and Other Raw MaterialsIn 2020, the PET segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.9in the global plastic bottles and containers marketCompared to glass, PET may save up to 90in weight, allowing for a more costeffective shipping methodPET plastic bottles increasingly replace heavy and fragile glass bottles because they provide reusable packaging for mineral water and other beveragesBottled water is the most popular beverage in the United States, according to the International Bottled Water Association (by volume). According to a survey by the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), bottled water sales in the United States have increased by 8.8 percent to USD 18.5 billionWith a 6.2 percent rise, per capita use of bottled water now surpasses 42 gallonsWith this upward trend expected to continue, the need for PET in bottled water packaging is expected to rise.

In June 2019, CocaColas joint venture partner Hellenic Bottling Company introduced Valser, its third European water brand, exclusively in rPET bottlesThis sustainable strategy of CocaCola may replace nearly 10,000 metric tons of virgin plastic in the EU countries, where these products are sold primarilyThe company aims to make all its consumer packaging 100 recyclable by 2025 and ensure the packaging is made of at least 50 recycled material by 2030.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period]

Based on the regions, the global plastic bottles and containers market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 5.9in the global plastic bottles and containers market during the forecast periodOne of the most important projects in the AsiaPacific area has been to reduce singleuse plastic bottles and packaging in generalHowever, to stop the pandemic’s spread, businesses may turn to plastic packaging, putting the sustainability issue on hold for the time being.

After the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa is the fastestgrowing region with a CAGR of 5.5during the forecast period 20212027The Middle East and African region is expected to witness significant growth in the packaging industryThe demand is primarily driven by the increased markets for consumer products, increasing individual incomes, an expanding population of young consumers, and growing domestic economiesThe United Arab Emirates imports pharmaceutical products from 72 countriesThe United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, the United States, France, Spain, Italy, and Australia account for approximately 80of supply.

Key Market Players

The plastic bottles and containers market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as ALPLA Group, Amcor PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company LP, Container Corporation of Canada Ltd, Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation), Alpha Packaging, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Resilux NV, Greiner Packaging GmbH, and Comar LLCEvery company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.

