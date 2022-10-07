Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The disease most often affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, kidneys, and spine. Symptoms of TB include coughing up blood, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, weight loss, and fever. If left untreated, TB can be fatal.

Key Trends:

The key trends in tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics technology are the development of new, more sensitive and specific tests, the use of new technology platforms such as point-of-care tests and molecular diagnostics, and the increasing use of TB diagnostics in resource-limited settings.

The development of new TB diagnostics is driven by the need for more sensitive and specific tests, as well as the need to reduce the time to diagnosis. New TB diagnostics under development include point-of-care tests, which can provide rapid results, and molecular diagnostics, which can provide more sensitive and specific results.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market. First, the increasing prevalence of TB globally is a key driver of market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 10 million new TB cases in 2016, and TB remains the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.

Market Segmentation:

The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market is segmented by type and region. By test type, the market is classified into radiographic method, diagnostic laboratory methods, nucleic acid testing, phage assay and detection of latent infection. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

Key players in the Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMerieux SA, Sanofi, Cepheid, Hain Lifescience GmbH, and QIAGEN.

