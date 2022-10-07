Water Purifier Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Best Water Technology

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Water Purifier Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Water Purifier Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Water purifiers are devices that are used to remove impurities from water. These impurities can be in the form of dissolved minerals, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. Water purifiers are designed to remove these impurities from water so that it is safe to drink. There are a variety of different water purifier designs and technologies that are available on the market today.

Key Trends:

Water purifier technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of a growing population. The key trends in water purifier technology include:

1. Increased Efficiency: Newer water purifier models are designed to be more efficient, using less water and energy to produce clean, potable water.

2. Enhanced Filtration: Newer water purifiers feature enhanced filtration systems that can remove a wider range of contaminants, including viruses, bacteria, and chemicals.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the water purifier market are as follows:

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming clean water: The rising awareness about the harmful effects of consuming contaminated water is expected to drive the demand for water purifiers in the coming years.

Stringent government regulations regarding the quality of water supplied to households and commercial establishments: The governments of various countries have introduced stringent regulations regarding the quality of water supplied to households and commercial establishments.

Market Segments:

The water purifier market is segmented by technology, end-user, portability, and region. By technology, the market is classified into UV, RO, and gravity-based. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into commercial, and residential. On the basis of portability, it is divided into portable, and non-portable. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global water purifier market includes players such as Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Best Water Technology, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Halo Source Inc, Kent RO System Ltd, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Tata Chemicals Ltd, and others.

