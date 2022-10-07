Static and Rotating Equipment Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Static and Rotating Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Static equipment is defined as pressure vessels, heat exchangers, columns and towers, boilers, furnaces, pipelines, and other process equipment that remain in a fixed location. Static equipment is usually built to ASME and TEMA standards. Rotating equipment is defined as centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, compressors, fans, turbines, and other process equipment that rotate. Rotating equipment is usually built to API 610 and API 617 standards.

Key Trends:

The key trends in static and rotating equipment technology are:

1. Increased use of predictive maintenance: Predictive maintenance is a type of maintenance that uses data and analytics to predict when equipment is likely to fail. This information can then be used to schedule maintenance before the equipment fails, which can greatly reduce downtime and repair costs.

2. Increased use of condition-based monitoring: Condition-based monitoring is a type of maintenance that uses sensors to monitor the condition of the equipment. This information can then be used to schedule maintenance before the equipment fails.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the static and rotating equipment market are the increasing demand for energy, the need for improved efficiency, and the need for reliable and safe equipment. The demand for energy is increasing due to the growing population and the increasing use of energy. The need for improved efficiency is driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the need to improve the efficiency of power plants. The need for reliable and safe equipment is driven by the need to protect the environment and the need to ensure the safety of workers.

Market Segments:

The Static and Rotating Equipment Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into static equipment and rotating equipment. On the basis of static equipment, the market is segmented as, valves, boilers, furnaces and heat exchangers. On the basis of rotating equipment the market is segmented as, compressors, turbines and pumps. Further, on the basis of application the market is segmented as, onshore, offshore. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Static and Rotating Equipment Market includes players such as Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies Inc., Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Flowserve Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, and Tenaris.

