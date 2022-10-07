Zinc-Air Battery Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | ZAF Energy Systems, Phinergy, Log 9 Materials

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Zinc-Air Battery Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Zinc-Air Battery Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Zinc-air batteries are a type of primary battery that uses zinc and oxygen as the electrodes. The chemical reaction between these two materials produces electrical energy.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Zinc-Air Battery technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Zinc-air batteries are becoming increasingly efficient, with newer versions able to hold more charge and discharge it more slowly than older versions. This means that they can be used for a wider range of applications, including large-scale energy storage.

2. Improved Durability: Zinc-air batteries are also becoming more durable, with some models now able to withstand up to 10,000 charge/discharge cycles. This makes them ideal for use in high-demand applications such as electric vehicles.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the zinc-air battery market are the increasing demand for hearing aids and the growing demand for portable electronic devices. The growing number of people with hearing impairments and the rising awareness about the benefits of hearing aids are the major factors driving the growth of the hearing aid industry.

Key Market Segments:

The zinc-air battery market bifurcated on the basis of type, metal, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and others. By metal, it is divided into zinc-air, lithium-air, ion-air, and others. By application, it is analyzed across electric vehicles, military electronics, stationary power, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The zinc-air battery market report includes players such as ZAF Energy Systems, Phinergy, Log 9 Materials, Arconic Inc., EnZinc, Iskra, Renata SA, RiAlAiR Ltd., Nippo Batteries, ZPower.

