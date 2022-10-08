RI Chiropractors Support National Chiropractic Health Month’s “Chiropractic: On The Frontline for Pain” Theme

Providence, RI, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Each year, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) recognizes October as National Chiropractic Month (NCHM). The doctors of the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI), one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the country, recently announced their support of the theme for this year’s NCHM—Chiropractic: On the Frontline for Pain. The campaign looks to raise awareness of chiropractic as a non-drug alternative for pain management, reducing or eliminating the need for prescription opioids.

“Prescription opioid pain medications and surgery should be considered a last resort for pain management in respect to chronic ailments such as low back pain, neck pain and other common musculoskeletal conditions,” said Kristin Fabris Kolesar, president of the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island and a chiropractic physician at Be Well Chiropractic in Providence, RI.

During National Chiropractic Health Month 2022, CSRI members will provide information on steps to take toward muscle and joint health, low back pain prevention, better posture, and improved balance—without prescription opioids.

According to a 2019 study—Corcoran et al. Association Between Chiropractic Use and Opioid Report Among Patients with Spinal Pain, A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis, Pain Medicine, pnz219–chiropractic users had 64 percent lower odds of receiving an opioid prescription than non-users.

Another study—Azad T, Vail D. Bentley J, et al, Initial Provider Specialty is Associated with Long-Term Opiate Use in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Low Back Pain and Lower Extremity Pain. Spine (Philadelphia, PA)–found that those who saw a chiropractor first for low back pain decreased the odds by 90 percent.

“The very nature of chiropractic is to provide care that helps people improve musculoskeletal health and relieve low back pain naturally,” said Dr. Fabris Kolesar. “We applaud the ACA for the putting the focus on musculoskeletal health without the use of prescription opioids during this annual, month-long celebration of chiropractic health.”

Adds Dr. Fabris Kolesar, “If you are currently not receiving chiropractic treatments, we encourage you to stop in to see your local chiropractor to learn more about how chiropractic can improve your musculoskeletal health.”

All natural and without prescription medications, chiropractic has been found to be beneficial for numerous conditions above and beyond neck and back pain. Some of those include: headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. For a complete list of conditions that can be improved with chiropractic and to find a local Rhode Island chiropractor, visit http://www.richiro.org.

For information about National Chiropractic Month, visit www.acatoday.org.

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents more than 25 percent of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit http://www.RIchiro.org.