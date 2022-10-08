SJ Auctioneers’ Online-Only Fall for The Auction of Collectibles Sale will be held on October 23rd

Brooklyn, NY, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — SJ Auctioneers will hold an important online-only Fall for the Auction of Collectibles sale on Sunday, October 23rd, beginning promptly at 4 pm Eastern time. The auction features over 250 lots of vehicle collectibles, trains, paperweights, art glass, porcelain, décor, sterling silver, jewelry, fashion bags and Disney collectibles – something for just about everyone.

Names in the sale read like a who’s who in famous brand manufacturers, names like Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, Wm. B. Kerr, Sackermann Hessenberg & Company, Italian Vetreria Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Dinky Toys, Matchbox, Lesney, Steuben, Disney and Baccarat. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and BidSpirit.com.

Disney collectibles will feature a fine trio of Borgfeldt Fun-e-Flex wood figures – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Pluto – each one a few inches tall, all made in the 1930s and all in outstanding original paint condition (est. $500-$1,000); and a 1950s-era Disney 2nd National Duck Bank mechanical tin bank, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Pinocchio, Figaro, Huey, Dewey and Louie, in fairly good condition and mechanically sound (est. $500-$1,000).

A Steuben blue aurene perfume bottle, signed 1414, with stopper, 8 inches tall, with the bottom of the stopper slightly chipped, is expected to bring $1,000-$5,000; while a large 1920 Steuben aurene art glass footed bowl, 8 ¼ inches tall by 6 inches wide, has an estimate of $1,000-$5,000.

A Daum (France) purple and green pate de verre fig leaves with lizards art glass vase, signed, 6 inches tall, the diameter at the top 5 ½ inches, should go for $1,000-$5,000; and a Daum pate de verre bluebird on a branch glass figurine, about 3 ½ inches tall, the bluebird having yellow and gold highlights and lots of bubbles mixed within its body, is expected to finish at $1,000-$2,500.

A pair of sterling silver grouse (or pheasants), made by Richard Comyns (London, 1971) and weighing 110 grams, 77mm long by 40mm tall, should leave the room for $1,500-$,2500; while a signed Japanese sterling silver perfume atomizer with exquisite hand-chased decoration featuring flowers with gold gilding, signed Samurai and stamped 950, should hit $500-$1,000.

Paperweights will be led by an antique Baccarat pansy lampwork art glass paperweight (est. $500-$1,000); a very large Murano glass Fratelli Toso (Italy) 5 ¼ inch mushroom paperweight with colorful ribbon twists (est. $500-$1,000); and a signed Baccarat (French) paperweight with a nice, colorful candy design (est. $5000-$1,000). Also from Baccarat is a signed pair of lovely red crystal vases with a box, measuring approximately 11.5cm by 7cm (est. $1,000-$2,500).

Nearly 20 lots in the auction will be dedicated to Dinky Toys, including highly collectible gift sets. Dinky Toys was the brand name for a range of die-cast model vehicles made by the British toy company Maccano Ltd. from 1934-1979 at a factory in Liverpool. They remain among the most popular diecast vehicles ever made, predating Corgi, Matchbox and Mattel’s Hot Wheels.

Dinky boxed gift sets include a restored Dinky gift set no. 4 consisting of five racing cars: 23g Cooper-Bristol, 23f Alfa Romeo, 23h Ferrari, 23j H.W.M. and 23n Maserati (est. $500-$1,000); Dinky Military Series Supertoys 698, consisting of a tank transporter and a centurion tank, circa 1940-1960, with a display stand and base and all inner packing pieces (est. $500-$1,000); and Dinky GS 4 Racing Car set of four original racing cars made between 1953-1958, very rare (est. $500-$1,000). A single Dinky car, a Meccano Chrysler with box, should sell for $250-$500.

Herend pieces will feature an adorable group of four porcelain blue fishnet penguin figurines, standing together on ice in a beautiful pink raspberry color, 4 ½ inches tall, in excellent condition and marked on the bottom (est. $500-$1,000); and an extra large black fishnet pattern elephant, just under 10 inches tall in brand new perfect condition, with no blemishes (est. $2,500-$5,000).

A rare Cartier Perrier vintage bottle opener and corks, 925 sterling silver with box, is expected to garner $250-$500; and a Cartier signed set of sterling silver salt and pepper shakers in the original red case, each piece measuring about 1 ½ inches tall, is estimated to reach $500-$1,000.

A Tiffany & Company sterling silver .925 salt and pepper hexagonal shaker set with box, weighing 78.1 grams, 2.6 inches by 1.9 inches, should ring up $500-$1,000. Also, a Tiffany & Company sterling silver money clip, size two inches with box, has an estimate of $250-$500.

Also sold will be a group of three signed Oscar Zanetti (Italy) Murano glass twisted rope knot sculptures (est. $1,000-$2,000); a Georg Fischer No. 337 service station tin toy made in Germany in 1952 (est. $500-$1,000); another Georg Fischer tin vehicle, made in Germany in 1920 (est. $500-$1,000); and a Nintendo game and watch lot of 10 works (est. $1,500-$2,500).

No phone bids will be taken, but absentee bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now.

