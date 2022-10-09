The Damn Dram Has Released A New Line Of Liquor-Themed Apparel For Alcohol Lovers In The U.S

The online bartending supply store is now selling high-quality apparel catered to alcohol lovers across the U.S.

Forney, TX, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Damn Dram is a veteran-owned online bartending supply store that has released a new line of alcohol-themed clothing to help people show off their love for their favorite drinks. The store specializes in selling high-quality bar tools, accessories, and glassware at affordable prices across the U.S. They have a vast collection of products, including crystal wine glasses, beer tasting kits, and decanters.

The clothing line consists of t-shirts and socks emblazoned with different slogans and images depicting glasses of wine, beer, or cocktails, along with witty puns or one-liners regarding the drink. The adult crew socks are available in both cotton and knitted fleece so that liquor-lovers can wear them in all seasons. The company ensures that all the products are made of the highest quality of long-lasting materials that have been sourced in an ethical manner. The company has ensured inclusivity by stocking t-shirts in multiple sizes ranging from small to triple-XL.

A representative of the company stated, “We cater to alcohol-lovers who aren’t afraid to show off their passion. Our top-notch line of liquor-themed apparel is the perfect gift for yourself or a drinking buddy! We aim to provide high-quality products without sacrificing quality—from beautiful wine glasses made from the best crystal to unique whiskey stones to cool your drink; we’ve got it all. We ship all across the U.S so that you can get our range of products in every state!”

The veteran-run online store also features many other products with niche themes, such as decanters catered to Star Wars fans, musicians, and zodiac lovers. Their designs range from Victorian to chic, with various sizes, finishes, and materials that fit every occasion. The company has also branched into international liquor glassware by introducing a new line of unique sake sets. These Japanese wine sets are handmade with ceramic and are available in a wide variety of aesthetic designs.

Customers interested in The Damn Dram’s accessories, glassware, or apparel can contact the company using the information provided below.

