PS Daima And Sons Have Launched Its Latest Product “Stretchable Leather Bolo” – Go And Get It Now!

Posted on 2022-10-09 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

New Delhi, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — P.S. Daima and Sons is a well-known manufacturer and supplier of a wider variety of leather goods in India, which include fashion jewelry, bracelets, cords, and many other items. This announcement will talk about the recent launch of Stretchable Leather Bolo by PS Daima and Sons. Before adding a Stretchable Leather Bolo in any size to the shopping cart, customers have the option to select their preferred color from the color list that follows the size options on this site. The size of these stretchable leather bolo varies from 3mm to 14mm. The color options are as given below:

  • Natural 601
  • White 609
  • Lime Green 617
  • Black 602 and many more.

 

Words of the Managing Director: P.S. Daima & Sons aims to make the best items available to you by using its expertise. To avoid any harm during traveling, we are completely focused on its packaging. Besides this, the EPCES Export Award for 2005–2006 was given to our business for being the best export-oriented unit in the leather and leather goods industry by the honorable Shri Kamal Nath, union minister of commerce and industry. Quality is always a priority at P.S. Daima & Sons, and as a result, we are among the finest product manufacturers in India.

 

About PS Daima & Sons

  1. S. Daima & Sons is a reputable ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and R.E.A.C.H. certified business in India. You are welcome to purchase a range of leather goods from its website as a consumer at a good price. Moreover, this portal offers wholesale wax cotton and beads along with a variety of leather accessories. We excel at exporting our goods to 40 different nations worldwide. Visit us at www.psdaima.com to learn more about flexible leather bracelets and their cost.

