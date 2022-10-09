Simulacra Studio: A South-West London Based Venue with Adequate Space and Bespoke Arrangements for Photo Shoots

London, UK, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — As a commercial photographic studio in London, Simulacra Studio maintains all modern amenities that its clients need to conduct their photo and videography sessions fruitfully. From simple headshots and product photography to shoots for fashion journals and special personal events, the studio accommodates the requirements of both businesses and families in its well-equipped space.

Visual media is popular everywhere today. Companies need it to promote their products and services via digital marketing and people love to share their pre-wedding shoots, maternity pictures, children’s first images and other photos in style. Instead of building a portfolio casually with their mobile phone cameras, they prefer hiring photographic studios and rental equipment in London to get the best results. This explains the popularity of Simulacra Studio.

With its spacious areas for shooting, modern cameras and lenses for high resolution images, a variety of lighting sources and other special photography gear, the studio ensures that images and videos created on its premises are real value for money.

When they hire photo studio in London, and finalise upon Simulacra Studio as their eventual choice, most customers opt for the Daylight Studio. It spans across an area of 700 square feet and has its ceiling 12 feet above the ground level. The studio has big arched windows that allow in plenty of natural light to conduct any photo session without too many artificial lighting sources.

Another option – that in particular suits the requirement of large crews – is Simulacra’s Arch Studio. Its area measures 2500 square feet and the ceiling height is 25 feet. On hiring this studio space, clients also get access to a nicely furnished comfortable makeup room that has classic mirrors, adapted barber’s chair and Hollywood lighting.

While booking any of these studios online from Simulacra Studio’s official website – https://simulacrastudio.com/ – customers can get a 10% discount on the usual rates.

Besides providing space and facilities for indoor photo sessions in London and Brixton, Simulacra Studio also organises trainings, webinars and workshops for amateur photographers who want to improve their skills in this creative art. Candidates who sign up for such sessions get a better understanding of the technical aspects of photography and tips to enhance their creative abilities.

Simulacra Studio’s repeat customers have given it positive reviews consistently. Catherine and Robert who had a pre-wedding photo shoot at the studio’s premises say, “We had a great time at Simulacra Studio and our photographer was able to capture wonderful pictures with a variety of backgrounds. The rentals charged were very reasonable compared to the kind of services provided. We recommend the studio to our family and friends.”

About Simulacra Studio

Founded by photographer Francois Boutemy and designer Chris Charalambous in 2006, Simulacra Studio has collaborated with numerous clients in the fashion and entertainment industry. The London based studio received a runner-up prize in the highest growth category at The Lambeth Business Awards. Through a journey spanning more than a decade, Simulacra Studio has also hosted various events at its premises. It co-founded a new design agency called Sodium Burn Creative in 2016.

