A cutting-edge FinTech startup is joining FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program from Estonia

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — BithashEx OÜ is a radical product that aims to change the game of Global Crypto Remittance Services. A renowned Estonia registered Fintech organization- Bithashex OÜ along with its experienced Founder Jafar Safari, has a long-standing specialization in the provision of full ﬂock Financial Services for the adoption of technologically enhanced Digital Assets by users from all spheres of life.

The startup is raising $2M and has recently joined the Raise Capital program. The program is for startups that are in their seed, series A, series B, and Series C funding rounds. It helps in matching the startup with the right funding sources and closing the funding round efficiently and successfully.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, “The team is looking forward to working with the startup’s team. The model is solid and interesting and we see a high potential for success.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663