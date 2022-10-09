SenseHR scheduled its launch for April 2023.

Epworth, UK, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — After watching the world go through a seismic shift in the way employers find, hire and retain talented workers, HR technology experts from The Sense Group decided to design and build a revolutionary new HR software system that could stay ahead of the times: SenseHR.

Designed to support organisations with less traditional and more diverse workforces, SenseHR is a complete HR management system that can handle more than just the core HR administration functions – and a system that caters for all worker types, including full-time, part-time, agency and seasonal workers, contractors, freelancers, consultants and more.

“Many people now work remotely” says SenseHR Managing Director, Gary Middleton. “Office culture still exists, but it’s no longer the default way of working. Today’s workers have non-standard employment arrangements, more flexible workplaces, and sometimes even multiple employers. This is becoming a difficult thing for traditional HR systems to keep up with.”

As well as managing the core HR functions such as on-boarding, annual leave, absence tracking and employee documentation, SenseHR is also built to support a wider range of employment types, increasingly fluid schedules, and a workforce that expects greater visibility.

“My team has built very successful HR systems in the past” says Gary, “but we have come to realise that the modern HR professional needs a different type of system. Sure, they need to be able to quickly handle manual HR admin tasks, but they also need to smoothly on-board and engage a new generation of workers in a way that continues to support strong culture, good teamwork and excellent business results.”

SenseHR delivers six core pillars of value for HR professionals who are frustrated with the limits of spreadsheets, paper files or traditional HR systems:

Smooth on-boarding for new workers, reducing the frustration typically felt by new starters, and helping them quickly become engaged team members. An easy way to manage and automate all of the traditional HR tasks such as holiday requests, absence management and employee documentation storage. Clear talent and relationship mapping to reveal the connections that exist between different people and skills within the workforce, to find the right people for the right jobs. Better financial wellbeing for workers, through better visibility of how their salary is calculated, and a shorter time gap between hours worked and payroll delivered. Highly impactful reports that show the difference good HR practices make within an organisation, while highlighting the important facts and figures behind workforce success. Clear and affordable pricing that is easy to understand, publicly available (without the need for a sales conversation), and priced to make good HR technology available for all sized businesses.

SenseHR scheduled its launch for April 2023. The company is based in Epworth, UK, although the company is powered by a global team of true HR technology veterans who have spent several decades delivering high-quality HR software for organisations all over the world. The team’s philosophy is to help HR administrators manage a more flexible workforce, and to help organisations grow and thrive as they welcome a new generation of workers.

To learn more, visit the SenseHR website.