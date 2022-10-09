New Book by Ruth Linnea Whitney: Mimosa Road

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Ruth Linnea Whitney: Mimosa Road

“A page-turner, a history lesson, and a pleasure to read. Two remarkable women, an African native and a privileged American ex-pat, become friends as they find different ways to resist the cruel regime of Mobutu. Mimosa Road is both a lyrical journey into an African village of the 1970s and an edge-of-your seat story about life under a ruthless dictator.” — Nancy Kilgore, award-winning author of Bitter Magic

“With Mimosa Road, Ruth Linnea Whitney has written a believable and highly readable historical and sociological novel, set in Zaire during the time of Mobutu Sese-Seku, but also during the time of the great Ali-Foreman fight. Readers of a certain age are encouraged to remember those times of worldwide political upheaval as being essentially more innocent and hopeful than these times of the same. And readers of different certain age (read “younger”) are encouraged to believe that they, as individuals, can play a small part in changing the world. Not many novels that I know of, can make that claim.” –Richard Wiley, PEN/Faulkner Award-winning author of Soldiers in Hiding, and eight other works of fiction.

Ruth Linnea Whitney lived two years in Zaire (now DRC) and has spent numerous lengthy sojourns in other countries of Africa. These experiences inform the new novel, Mimosa Road, and her debut novel, Slim (Southern Methodist Univ. Press, 2003), which focuses on the coming of HIV/AIDS to sub-Saharan Africa. Slim received the First Book Award from the Writer’s Guild of the Presbyterian Church USA. Her short stories and personal essays appear in The Threepenny Review, Kaleidoscope, Natural Bridge, Assisi, and elsewhere. She has taught ESL in Vietnam, Zaire, Uganda, and at Peninsula College in Port Townsend, Washington, where she makes her home.

Title: Mimosa Road

Author: Ruth Linnea Whitney

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419168

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 338 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.