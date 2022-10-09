Coral Air Conditioning Steps Up to Help Hurricane Ian Victims

Cape Coral, FL, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —As families continue to reel from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, companies such as Coral Air Conditioning are quickly stepping up to help those in need.

The family-owned and operated AC and heating company in Cape Coral has been busily getting behind localized campaigns in response to requests for fans, tarps and dehumidifiers, as well as clothes and other essential supplies.

Hurricane Ian has obliterated scores of homes and businesses and contributed to rising deaths after the storm came ashore on the western coast of Florida, having left untold damage in Cuba.

As well as flooding buildings and winds that knocked out power supplies, the Category 4 storm also dropped more than 20 inches of rain.

As communities and businesses have rallied around the hardest hit, the team at Coral Air Conditioning is also among the many companies looking to donate any way they can as quickly as they can.

Company founder Paul Elya commented: “We have been overwhelmed by the devastation that Hurricane Ian has left behind. But we are also working incredibly hard to help families get back on their feet by offering a helping hand in their darkest hour.

“Some people have been left with nothing, which is very hard to watch. The only way we can respond. We have seen clients and extended family members badly hit. We want to help and do what we can.”

If you can help, call Coral Air Conditioning at (239) 888-9999 or email: contact@coralac.com.