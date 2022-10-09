FEMTECH Tokyo: The Future of Female Technology (Femtech)

Tokyo Japan, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — FEMTECH Tokyo, the event for Female technology and Femcare products (Femtech), launches its first edition this year at East Hall 7 of Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from October 20–22, 2022. By highlighting the importance of Feminine Care (Femcare) and advocating for women’s health and empowerment in society, FEMTECH Tokyo seeks to transform the future of Femtech.

The Femtech industry is a newly launched area in Japan, making it a great opportunity for its Japanese market expansion. The B2B and B2C FEMTECH Tokyo platforms provide a number of advantages, including the expansion of business reach, enhancement of profile, information sharing, and the discovery of new goods and services.

FEMTECH Tokyo is taking on a bigger role in giving women’s healthcare greater importance. In its first edition, FEMTECH Tokyo offers a wide range of Femcare products and services, highlighting women’s health topics such as period care, reproduction, pregnancy/postnatal care, menopause, and many more.

The event welcomes the presence of major importers, medical institutes, research facilities, financiers, and media personalities aiming to lay the foundation for the development of female technology. Learn the latest about the Femtech industry for 3 days from different speakers who will discuss Femtech knowledge and promote social awareness of women’s health issues.

The early innovations of Femtech improved self-care and the exploration of stigmatised topics in this area. Furthermore, it gave women’s representation in society a strong foundation. FEMTECH Tokyo aims to contribute to this breakthrough by bringing together cutting-edge female technology and diverse manufacturers and businesses involved in women’s health and the Femtech industry.

As per Erena Hirano, Manager of Business Department 1 and one of Femtech Tokyo’s founders,

“The goal of Femtech Tokyo, which is being held in response to this trend (Femtech/Femcare trend), is to provide a venue for deepening understanding of women’s health issues. It also aims to increase awareness of services for women that support the resolution of such issues. We would like to invite not only women but also male managers and male employees of companies to come and learn about women’s health issues. We hope that by broadening awareness and understanding of Femtech/Femcare, we can create a society where women can work and live more comfortably.”

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., FEMTECH Tokyo is supported by Medical Femtech Consortium, Japan Femtech Association, Female Athletes, and other organisations. FEMTECH Tokyo is also supporting the initiatives of REDBOXJAPAN, Japan Cancer Society, and Pink Ribbon.

If you’re an enthusiast who wants to know more about the arising female technology or a femtech practitioner who wants to see a glimpse of the industry’s future and collaborate with fellow professionals and businesses, visit FEMTECH Tokyo’s official website and register now!