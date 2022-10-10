Dehumidifier Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dehumidifier Industry Overview

The global dehumidifier market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The strong emphasis households are putting on controlling the moisture content in the ambient air to prevent any growth of bacteria and mold, which can pose health risks, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The eminent need to maintain appropriate moisture levels in industrial environments to control the quality of the production is expected to contribute to the growth. Continued industrialization and the growing need for energy-efficient products also bode well for the growth of the market.

The U.S. market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Consumers in the U.S. are giving a high preference for healthier indoor environments. As a result, the demand for advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities is increasing. The need to dry plasters and slabs quickly and to maintain optimum humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores is also driving the demand for dehumidifiers across the U.S.

Dehumidifiers help in maintaining the humidity levels in ambient air at desired levels, particularly for comfort and health reasons. Human health is particularly at risk as continued industrialization and the subsequent climate change have triggered humidity levels to extremes in several regions across the globe. A recent study in 2021 by Consumer Reports, Inc., a non-profit organization that helps consumers, policymakers, and enterprises with insights to shape a sustainable marketplace, highlighted that humidity levels above 50% can induce allergies or asthma among human beings. As a result, dehumidifiers are increasingly being adopted for both household environments and commercial environments, such as hospitals, schools, and departmental stores, to prevent the growth of mold, dust mites, and mildew; to improve the ambient air quality, and to ensure a healthy and comfortable environment free from any excessive humidity levels.

Stringent energy-efficiency standards being drafted by various governments are particularly driving the demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers. Several governments across the globe are drafting standards, such as AHAM 7008-2018/CSA SPE-7008-18/UL 7008-18, Sustainability Standard for Household Dehumidifier Appliances, to promote energy savings. Energy Star is one such initiative being pursued by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ensure significant savings on energy bills. The increasing awareness about such standards and initiatives among consumers is driving the demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers. Subsequently, the changing dynamics in procuring dehumidifiers based on the Energy Star rating of products is prompting vendors of dehumidifiers to opt for energy-efficient components, including compressors, coils, and fans, while manufacturing their products, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the market in 2020. The lockdowns and the restrictions on the movement of people and goods imposed by various governments as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus triggered several issues ranging from unavailability of an adequate workforce to supply chain disruptions. As a result, although the demand for dehumidifiers increased across all application areas, a supply shortage was evident owing to the restrictions on logistics operations. Nevertheless, the market is poised for a gradual recovery as the restrictions are lifted, the demand-supply situation limps back to normal, and market players realign their business goals for the post-COVID-19 era.

Dehumidifier Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dehumidifier market based on product, technology, application, and region:

Dehumidifier Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Dehumidifier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Dehumidifier Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dehumidifier market include

Airwatergreen AB

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Frigidaire

GE Appliances, a Haier company

General Filters, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Munters

