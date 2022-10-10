Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market size is expected to grow from USD 14,427.1 million in 2021 to USD 20,357.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030. SIGINT is collecting intelligence for the military and defense industries from electronic signals and systems utilized by foreign targets, such as communications systems, radars, and weapons systems. This might also include vocal communications, written messages, data from radar or weapons systems, and other forms of communication.

Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Definition

Signal intelligence is composed of two major components: communication intelligence (COMIT), which is derived through analyzing interpersonal conversation, and electronic intelligence (ELINT), which is derived from electronic sensors. It is expanded to include information acquired from several different methods of signal interception. Electronic intelligence assists professionals in developing knowledge bits to monitor activity in the question zone and many other crucial areas. It also keeps an eye on ground forces, seafarers, and pilots for any potential dangers. As a result, such new situations drive the worldwide signals intelligence (SIGINT) industry forward.

Furthermore, the increasing use of space command, smart city command, and control infrastructure applications are expected to considerably drive the growth of the worldwide signals intelligence (SIGINT) market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the dynamic and extremely complex character of missions in the military and defense sectors is changing how commanders usually interact in the execution and planning. At first, commanders disrupt fixed battlefield factors such as function, time, and location. Nowadays, the battlefield encompasses a variety of interconnected and multifaceted components. The preplanned decision-making process operates concurrently with real-time sequential planning and collective capabilities, as well as efforts from multiple organizations, in a highly structured, completely organised, and planned signal intelligence to resolve higher complexity at self-pace and take instantaneous actions.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has faced a significant threat to societies and communities’ safety, health, and well-being. While COVID-19 and other measures implemented by governments around the world have helped to suppress the activities of violent extremists and terrorist organizations, the crises’ new normal can also play into the hands of violent extremists and terrorist groups. According To The Unitar Study Impact Of Covid-19 On Violent Extremism And Terrorism, the epidemic appears to have become the most dominant force in extremist communications, forums, and chatrooms online with the introduction of COVID-19.

Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Dynamics

Drivers : Defense budgets of major countries are increasing throughout the world

National security is the security of a nation-state and is viewed as a government obligation. It encompasses the inhabitants, economy, and institutions of the country. National security is a critical concern in many countries across the world, and it necessitates a considerable expenditure to build and maintain. The entire global military expenditure in 2018 was around USD 1.8 trillion, a 2.6 percent increase over 2017.

The United States spends more on defense than the following seven countries combined. In 2018, the United States spent USD 649 billion on the military, while the following seven nations (China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany) spent a total of USD 609 billion. After Social Security and Medicare, national security is the third most expensive government program in the United States. The United States has spent more on defense than any other G-7 country.

Restraints : The implementation of a signals intelligence system is expensive

Due to budgetary constraints and a dearth of competent staff, armies have a continuing difficulty in adopting sophisticated and innovative technology and products. Budget restrictions frequently impede the implementation of modern communication systems. European Union countries that are recovering from economic duress have shown a desire to reduce their individual defence spending. Countries all around the world are investigating and encouraging innovative alternatives to military systems in order to cut expenses.

As a result, the SIGINT sector is transitioning from defense to commercial providers. For example, the diminishing military expenditures of several major economies, including as Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, would impair demand for SIGINT systems in the near future, posing a barrier to the SIGINT market’s growth. The market in emerging economies is not increasing at the anticipated rate since it is a capital-intensive market.

Opportunities : Signal intelligence is becoming more available in the public domain

SIGINT capabilities are primarily used by the government and defense sectors, but SIGINT solutions are expanding their reach in other areas such as eavesdropping, jamming, and hijacking of satellite communications; maritime domain awareness; radio frequency (RF) spectrum mapping; and cyber-surveillance. The most established commercial SIGINT application is marine domain awareness, which provides an effective knowledge of any vessel or item in the maritime domain that might influence security, safety, economics, or the environment. SIGINT systems are being used to defend and secure many businesses.

Elbit Systems, for example, obtained a USD 15 million contract from Energean Israel to provide a comprehensive solution for the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields’ Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform. The technology suite contains a wide range of sensors, radars, sonars, a command and control center, and a specific suite of sensors for quick interception boats. The security technology can detect and identify surface and underwater threats, allowing security professionals to respond more effectively.

Scope of the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

The study categorizes the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market based on type and application at regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Airborne Fighter Jets Special Mission Aircrafts Transport Aircrafts Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Ground Vehicle-Mounted Soldiers Base Station

Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Space

Cyber

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Cyber segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by application

Based on the application, the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market has been segmented into airborne, ground, naval, space, and cyber. During the forecast period, the cyber segment of the SIGINT market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its key role in signal intelligence. Cyber threat intelligence is the information used by the defense sector to understand a potential threat. Attackers such as script-kiddies, hacktivists, cybercriminals, cyber terrorists, and targeted incursion attacks on corporate operations and IT systems are critical. Intelligence gives the means to gather, analyze, and sort all cyber-attack data relating to the attacker and attack tactics employed in order to provide efficient cyber-attack security.

Asia – Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia–Pacific region’s SIGINT is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This growth can be linked to increasing funding/investment by regional governments in developing SIGINT products. Furthermore, the growing attention of foreign and domestic competitors to the SIGINT industry is adding to the region’s strong demand for SIGINT equipment. In this region, an increase in insurgencies, territorial and political conflicts, and terror acts is also fuelling the expansion of the SIGINT industry. Favorable regulatory regulations for approving new SIGINT products are increasing the attention of Asia–Pacific industry participants.

Key Market Players in the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market are: