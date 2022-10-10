RF Tunable Filter Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global RF tunable filter market size is expected to grow from USD 92.8 million in 2021 to USD 226.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030. RF tunable filters are electronic components that allow or block chosen signals or frequencies in order to reduce noise or undesired signal pass-through. The radio frequency spectrum comprises the electromagnetic framework’s collection of frequencies from 30 Hz to 300 GHz. For ease of identification, it is separated into multiple ranges or bands and labeled as low frequency (LF), medium frequency (MF), and high frequency (HF).

Global RF Tunable Filter Market Definition

The increasing growth of 5G networks drives the demand for new and higher frequency bands with high-performance demands for RF filters. The growth of 4G LTE networks and the rising use of future 5G networks and Wi-Fi have boosted the use of RF bands supported by smartphones and other mobile devices.

The telecommunications sector is creating novel resonating structures at these high frequencies to filter out unneeded interference signals. As a result, increased 5G deployment and bandwidth demands of 5G networks are expected to provide lucrative chances for a new generation of RF filters, which, in turn, requires a new generation of tunable RF filters offering throughput and providing signal coexistence.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global RF Tunable Filter Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on every area and industry in North America. The area had the greatest number of cases worldwide. The region’s governments saw serious disruptions in the aerospace and defense, transportation, healthcare, smart cities, and mining industries, resulting in the entire or partial suspension of production facilities. As a result, the RF tunable filter industry has been impacted by the crisis. The pandemic has had a considerable impact on the supply chains of major RF tunable filter producers, particularly those situated in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Brazil, India, and France.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, RF tunable filter producers were confident that inventory levels would normalize in 2020, owing to the increased deployment of 5G technology and the global smartphone user population. However, since the viral epidemic, the demand for RF tunable filters has dropped dramatically. Nonetheless, global demand for RF tunable filters surged after the first quarter of 2021.

Global RF Tunable Filter Market Dynamics

Drivers : The aerospace and defence industries are increasing the need for RF tunable filters

As communication devices help personnel on the battlefield, the aerospace and military industries produce a significant need for RF tunable filters. As a result, stakeholders in the aerospace and military industries primarily focus on updating combat and tactical vehicles to increase ground forces’ mobility, protection, and lethality. Modern digital electronics are used in combat and tactical vehicles for command, control, communication, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (C4ISTAR) applications. C4ISTAR delivers greater situational awareness, secure and dynamic network connectivity, and improved combat effectiveness to commanders and crew.

Maintaining continuous mobile connections regardless of location has raised the demand for Satellite Communication (SATCOM), particularly SATCOM on-the-move (SOTM) products and service offerings. These SOTM systems employ Ku and Ka frequency band antennas to better data speeds at the fleet and unit levels. They also provide secure, out-of-sight communications for military soldiers working in distant areas. High-quality voice and data communication is made possible by RF tunable filters. As a result, they are widely employed in the worldwide aerospace and military industries.

Restraints : RF tunable filters have a high capital requirement and a short life lifetime

The production of RF tunable filters necessitates a significant investment. SAW filters, oscillator filters, digitally tunable capacitors (DTCs), RF MEMS capacitors, varactor diodes, and surface-mount device (SMD) versions are used in these tunable filters. Companies must consider numerous aspects when switching from one tuning component to another, including end-user needs, semiconductor industry developments, and frequency or bandwidth range. To that end, RF tunable filter manufacturers must continually spend on R&D.

Opportunities : Increase in 5G technology deployment and adoption of IoT devices

5G technology stretches the bounds of wireless communications by allowing cases that need ultra-fast bandwidth, minimal latency, and high dependability. Higher data speeds, better coverage, and improved spectral efficiency need the development of a 5G network architecture. This network can support numerous modes and frequencies, allowing older systems to be upgraded to 5G. Several companies, including EXFO Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and NewEdge Signal Solutions Inc., are working on 5G-enabled RF solutions to serve high-growth regions. The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has created a new radio access technology known as 5G new radio (NR), which is intended to become the global standard for 5G networks.

The 5G NR specification contains numerous low and mid-frequency bands in the sub-7 GHz range, FR1, and higher frequency bands over 24 GHz, FR2/mmWave. 5G frequency encompasses all previous cellular spectrum and extra spectrum in the sub-7 GHz frequency range and beyond to overcome physical throughput and bandwidth limitations.

Scope of the Global RF Tunable Filter Market

The study categorizes the RF tunable filter market based on application, type, tuning mechanism, tunning component, and system at regional and global levels.

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Aerospace and Defense

Smart Cities

Transportation

TV White Spaces

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Mining

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Band Pass Filter

Band Reject Filter

By Tuning Mechanism Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Mechanical Tuning

Electronic Tuning

Magnetic Tuning

By Tuning Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter

Varactor Diode

MEMS Capacitor

Oscillator Filters

Digitally Tunable Capacitor (DTC)

Surface Mount Device (SMD) Variant

By System Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Handheld and Pocket Radio

Radar System

RF Amplifier

Software-defined Radio

Mobile Antenna

Avionics Communication System

Test and Measurement Systems

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Handheld and pocket radio segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by system

Based on the propulsion type, the RF tunable filter market is divided into fully electric, hybrid electric, and hydrogen electric. The handheld and pocket radio segment is witnessed to dominate the market, with the highest CAGR due to the massive deployment of portable and pocket radios coupled with RF filters in military, aerospace, and defense applications for seamless communication can be linked to the rise. Furthermore, these devices comply with several military specifications, including electromagnetic capabilities, nuclear survival, and electrical characteristics of a digital interface.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global RF tunable filter market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific RF tunable filter market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as it is an ideal solution for secure communication in a wide range of end user applications in the region, including aerospace, transportation, healthcare, mining, and smart cities.

As a result, such market trends are likely to assist the Asia Pacific in dominating the overall market.

Key Market Players in the Global RF Tunable Filter Market

The global RF tunable filter market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global RF tunable filter market are: