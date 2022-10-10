Speech Analytics Software Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

Speech analytics software analyzes ongoing or recorded calls and detects emotional cues for fantastic assurance. The software program makes use of similar technology found in voice focus software program the place spoken language is analyzed using synthetic intelligence. However, speech analytics differs from voice recognition in that the latter is involved with just speech transcription and figuring out the speaker, while the former affords emotional analysis and sentiment analysis for overall performance insights.

Speech analytics equipment help name middle representatives and managers identify when clients are agitated, confrontational, or stressed. It allows them to adapt and improve their representative’s future performance by using coaching them on how to react to hard situations and presenting fine customer support. Speech analytics solutions either integrate with or are supplied as a preloaded function of contact core software.

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global speech analytics software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Analysis, by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Analysis, by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Speech Analytics Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Speech Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Speech Analytics Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Speech Analytics Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Speech Analytics Software Manufacturers –

Talkdesk

CallTrackingMetrics

Verint

NICE

CallMiner

Clarabridge

CloudTalk

ExecVision

Tethr

VoiceBase

3CLogic

Nuance

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Speech Analytics Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2018-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR 21.1% Market Size USD Multi-Million Segment Coverage Type, Application, Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar Companies Covered Talkdesk, CallTrackingMetrics, Verint, NICE, CallMiner, Clarabridge, CloudTalk, ExecVision, Tethr, VoiceBase, 3CLogic, Nuance Customization Scope 20% Free Customization Report Price and Purchase Option Single User License: USD 3150

5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950

Corporate License: USD 7680 Post-Sale Analyst Support 2 Months/60 Days Delivery Format PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

Speech Analytics Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

