Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth Rate, Application, Sales And Trends 2028

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Industry Overview

The global cone beam computed tomography market size was valued at USD 386.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) digital technology has dramatically impacted the practice of dental surgeries. Technological advancements, especially in the field of digital imaging systems, have significantly increased the level of detailed information available to care providers, while also mitigating patient exposure to radiation levels. With CBCT techniques, dental health professionals have gained the ability to collect more data with lower radiation doses. Earlier physicians relied on 2-dimensional imaging for the purposes of diagnosis and treatment planning. However, 2-D technology often requires multiple radiation exposure. Therefore, 3-D scanning is gaining popularity for diagnostics.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the digital imaging market, especially in the initial phases, as the imaging practices were closed as a precautionary guideline. The strict social distancing guidelines have an effect on dental care practices and imaging procedures. As per the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute (HPI), the dental services were allowed for only emergency cases in the early stage of the pandemic. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the dental procedures that needed to be postponed included dental X-ray procedures. Although the number of cone beam CT procedures was reduced, CBCT was used in the early detection of COVID-19 in cancer patients. Cancer patients represent a vulnerable population during the pandemic. Chest CT plays a crucial role in the diagnosis of COVID-19 pneumonia. Cancer patients availing radiation therapy need to undergo daily CBCT for image-guided radiation therapy.

The CBCT systems available in the market are capable of providing panoramic images. In addition, the low radiation footprint of these systems makes them suitable for placement in dental practices, hence providing high-quality images of regions of interest. According to the CDC, over 85% of children, around 65% of adults, and people aged 65 and above experience dental disorders. The dental treatments that are in demand include a wide range of procedures needing digital imaging procedures. Moreover, trauma resulting from factors such as injuries to the teeth, mouth, or oral cavity or poor alignment of teeth is highly prevalent. Over 20% of people suffer from such trauma to the orodental region at some point in their life, according to the WHO.

– The global dental services market size was valued at USD 302.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental disorders are covered under dental services that are provided by dentists and dental professionals. Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market – The global medical digital imaging systems market size was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2021 and is likely to expand at 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Surging demand for effective early diagnostic methods and widening base of the aging population has been instrumental in driving the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global cone beam computed tomography market include

Dentsply Sirona

Morita Mfg. Corp.

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Curve Beam LLC

Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

Danaher Corporation

