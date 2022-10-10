Immune Health Supplements Market Demands, Supply and Forecasts 2028

Immune Health Supplements Industry Overview

The global immune health supplements market size was valued at USD 55.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The key factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, diabetes, and several other disorders due to lack of immunity. In recent years, there is a constant trend observed about the increase in supplement usage to improve the body’s immunity all over the globe.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there is significant consumer interest in the use of immune health supplements. In 2019, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), about 73% of Americans consume dietary supplements and from that, about 32% are consuming the dietary supplements to improve their immune health. The increasing consumer awareness to maintain and improve immune health and wellbeing is expected to drive the market over the forecast years.

Supplement products, such as vitamins, minerals, herbal products, and probiotics, for boosting immunity have witnessed a high demand in recent years. Population across the globe is now more conscious about their immune health and quality of life. The rising aging population and the growing awareness among adult individuals to boost the body’s immunity have increased the demand for immune health supplements that supports market growth.

Immune health supplements have a significant impact on enhancing the body’s immune system and aids in the protection from various infectious diseases. Several studies show that diabetes has a direct correlation with the occurrence of chronic diseases. It also increases the risk of infectious disease. Hence, there is a growing interest in the consumption of supplements among diabetic patients to improve their immune system, which can provide a significant value to combat infectious diseases.

The COVID19 outbreak has had a positive impact on market growth. The regions, such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, have been highly affected due to the COVID19 pandemic. The countries, such as the U.S., U.K., India, Russia, France, having the highest number of COVID19 cases. A large population and the increasing adoption of supplements to increase the body’s immune system in these regions are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast years.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Abbott developed a new Pedialyte hydration solution to support immune health. Pedialyte with Immune Support includes prebiotics, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc, which are nutrients specifically chosen because of their role in supporting the immune system.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global immune health supplements market include

