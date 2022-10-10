Insufflation Devices Market Major Players, Competitive Spectrum, and Sales Projections by 2028

Insufflation Devices Industry Overview

The global insufflation devices market size was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for insufflation devices is increasing owing to the technological advancements in surgery, the increasing number of surgical cases, and the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids, obesity, and heart disorders across the globe. The increasing incidence of obesity due to a sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the intake of energy-dense foods that are high in fat and sugar is one of the leading factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to the CDC, obesity prevalence in the U.S. has increased from 30.5% in 2000 to 42.4% in 2018.

The use of insufflation devices helps to maintain the pneumoperitoneum during bariatric surgery and lower the risk of clinical complications. Furthermore, they help to maintain favorable abdominal pressure conditions, thereby reducing the operating time and the undesirable effects of CO2 pneumoperitoneum. Thus, healthcare professionals prefer to use insufflation devices during laparoscopic, bariatric, cardiac, and other surgeries. These factors are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed across the globe due to the benefits offered by them is expected to increase the use of insufflation devices. For instance, according to a report published by AHA journals in 2017, more than 2 million laparoscopic surgical procedures are performed per year in the U.S. The overall mortality of laparoscopic surgery is low, ranging from 0.3% to 1.8%, as compared to traditional surgeries. Laparoscopic surgery is frequently utilized in higher-risk patient groups, including the elderly, obese patients, and those with preexisting conditions, including cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. According to the CDC, around 600,000 hysterectomies are performed every year in the U.S., and around 20 million U.S. women have had a hysterectomy. Such cases are expected to increase the demand for insufflation devices.

The increasing prevalence of obese people having a BMI of 35-39 with specific significant health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, is a high-impact driver for the market as insufflation devices are utilized in bariatric surgery. For instance, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the number of bariatric surgeries increased from 158,000 in 2011 to 256,000 in 2018. Furthermore, growing awareness about bariatric surgery has increased the demand for insufflation devices as an effective therapy.

The use of insufflation devices in cardiac surgery to reduce postoperative complications, such as cerebral injury, myocardial dysfunction, and dysrhythmias, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. As per the estimates by the CDC, around 655,000 Americans die from heart disease every year. Cardiac surgery reduces the risk of dying of heart disease, which indirectly amplifies the demand for insufflation devices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global insufflation devices market include

Fujifilm

Medtronic

Stryker

BD

Olympus

Braun Melsungen

Smith & Nephew

Karl Storz

Steris

CONMED

Richard Wolf

