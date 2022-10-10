Increasing Consumption of Tobacco Products Can Stoke the Growth of Water Flosser Market by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water Flosser Industry Overview

The global water flosser market size was valued at USD 814.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing consumption of tobacco products and rising cases of oral and dental problems are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Oral diseases including tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers affect almost half of the global population, with untreated dental decay emerging as the most common health condition worldwide. Lip and oral cavity cancers are among the top 15 most common cancers in the world. In addition to lower quality of life, oral diseases have a major economic impact on both individuals and the wider healthcare system.

The closure of dental practices and businesses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown orders has greatly challenged the penetration of water flossers across the commercial segments. The resulting office closures led to unprecedented revenue losses across the sector, thereby challenging the adoption of water flossers. According to a recent survey by the American Association of Endodontists, more than half of all Americans have put off dental check-ups due to the pandemic. With dental hygiene habits and routines severely skewed over the past year, the survey also showed that while 24% of those surveyed were flossing less frequently, about 23% said they were not flossing at all. Such trends pose significant challenges to the market.

Awareness with respect to the importance of dental flossing in order to prevent gum diseases and oral infections has significantly increased with time. This, in turn, is driving the demand for more convenient flossing substitutes for manual flossing, thereby triggering the adoption of water flossers among consumers. A diverse group of end users, including individuals with braces, uneven teeth, dental implants, or any gum diseases, has been shifting from string flossing to water flossers due to the latter’s ease of use and improved efficiency at preventing gum diseases. Water flossers use pressurized irrigation to remove food debris and plaque in areas of the mouth that are harder to get to with a toothbrush, or even high-end, powered toothbrushes.

The sales of water flossers have been ramping up at a healthy rate with the growing popularity of portable and rechargeable flossers among consumers seeking convenience and efficiency. There are three types of water flossers trending in the market: cordless, countertop, and attachable. Countertop water flossers rest on bathroom counters and are plugged into an electrical outlet. These variants often offer the highest number of features. Consumers looking for kid-friendly water flossers usually opt for the Waterpik WP-260, which features a colorful and simple design ideal for children aged six and above. The device is designed with easy control options: an on-and-off switch and three different pressure settings. Additionally, the reservoir can hold enough water for a 60-second session. The WP-260 also comes with an orthodontic tip, making it ideal for kids with braces.

Water Flosser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water flosser market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Water Flosser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cordless

Countertop

Water Flosser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care

Water Flosser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Water Flosser market include

The Procter & Gamble Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fly Cat Electrical Co., Ltd.

Hydro Floss (Oral Care Technologies, Inc.)

Panasonic Corporation

Water Pik Inc.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Aquapick Co. Ltd.

JETPIK Corporation

