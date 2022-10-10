Hair Accessories Market Prominent Company Overview and Product Benchmarking, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hair Accessories Industry Overview

The global hair accessories market size to be valued at USD 31.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to a rising preference for fashionable products that serve the purpose of utility as well as give a trendy look to the hairdo. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the market. The early onslaught of the pandemic disrupted the market in worst-hit countries such as India, Brazil, and Italy. China has historically been one of the major suppliers of key raw materials and ingredients for manufacturing various types of hair accessories and many global manufacturers have been relying on China for the same.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Hair Accessories market

Rapid development in production technologies, evolving fashion trends, and hairstyles, and the availability of various attractive accessories have driven consumers to purchase hair accessories. The introduction of products such as clips, barrettes, ties, and headbands in trendy designs, materials, and shapes that are functional, and fashionable has also been spurring the growth of the market.

Healthy, glossy, and well-groomed hairdos have become crucial in the routine among consumers in the U.S. to enhance their appearance. Thus, individuals take care of their hair, experiment with different haircuts, and do not shy away from trying trendy and innovative accessories as per their desire, which is fueling the demand among consumers. The rising preference for grooming products is expected to boost the market.

The internet has played a key role in making consumers more familiar with hair accessories through social media influencers, bloggers, and vloggers. A significant number of millennials are following internet celebrities and influencers to understand and enhance their skills in personal grooming, makeup, and fashion. Over the last few years, consumers have also been showing a preference for products that are easy to use.

Consumer demand has been increasing over the last few years, and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming years. An increasing number of consumers are gaining access to the internet, and, consequently, to multiple platforms that offer beauty products including hair accessories. People are also becoming increasingly aware of new beauty and grooming trends.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports

Hair Wigs And Extensions Market – The global hair wigs and extensions market size was valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% over the forecast period.

Hair And Scalp Care Market – The global hair and scalp care market size was valued at USD 80.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Hair Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair accessories market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Hair Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Clips & Pins

Headbands

Wigs & Extensions

Elastics & Ties

Others

Hair Accessories Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

General Stores

Online

Hair Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2022: H&M Group tested tech-enabled shopping experience for customers in its U.S. locations

January 2022: Claire’s Introduced same-day click & collect in the United Kingdom and the United States

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Hair Accessories market include

Goody Products Inc.

Claire’s

Conair Corporation

H&M

Forever 21

Fromm International

Annie International Inc.

ERICKSON

Silke London

Invisibobble

Hair Drama Company

Bunzee Bands

Riot Accessories LTD

SwirlyCurly Hair

SOQ Jewelry

Creative Findings

Good Hair Days

Jennifer Behr

Order a free sample PDF of the Hair Accessories Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.