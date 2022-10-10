Online Booking Platforms Market Research Analysis with Trends and Opportunities To 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global online booking platforms market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2030. The factors contributing to the growth of the online booking platforms market include rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, growing adoption of cloud technology across industries, increased legalization of medical marijuana and cannabis products for recreational use, and rising demand for point-of-sale solutions that enable retailers to accept secure card payments.

Due to technological advancements and the internet, the booking industry has undergone a significant revolution in the previous several years. Customers nowadays prefer to explore, search, and book their appointments and tickets through internet booking platforms. The platform speeds up and simplifies bookings for customers, increasing customer conversion rates and revenue. This approach also makes it easier for them to manage bookings systematically and efficiently.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Online Booking Platforms Market

Online booking software can respond to consumer needs as operational requirements for organizations worldwide continue to evolve. More users directed their consumers to book through their booking pages during the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown. Most customers are more concerned about the customer experience now than they were before the outbreak. Online scheduling software enables organizations and businesses to save less time on administration and utilize their time to provide exceptional customer service.

Scope of the Global Online Booking Platforms Market

The study categorizes the online booking platforms market based on deployment mode, booking medium, and end user at the regional and global levels.

By Deployment Mode ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Booking Medium ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Mobile/Tablet

Desktop/Laptop

By End User ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Enterprises

Individuals

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



On-premises segment is projected to account for the largest market share by deployment mode

In 2021, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest market share in the global online booking platforms market. One of the key factors driving demand for on-premises solutions is growing issues regarding data security. This is due to the fact that on-premises software offers greater data protection than cloud-based or web-based software.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global online booking platforms market during the forecast period. The significantly increasing internet and smartphone penetration across Asian countries such as China and India will accelerate the online booking platforms market’s growth in the APAC region. Moreover, the growing tourism across the countries and the rise in demand for education from top universities among different countries will foster the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Online Booking Platforms Market

The global online booking platforms market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product development, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

