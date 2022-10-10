Aramid Fiber Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global aramid fiber market size is expected to grow from USD 4,238.4 million in 2021 to USD 9,513.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030. The factors contributing to the growth of the aramid fiber market include rising demand for lightweight and flexible materials in the automotive, military & defense industries for various applications. Furthermore, laws that reduce carbon emissions force several industrial companies to seek out lightweight, sturdy, and fuel-efficient alternatives. These factors are expected to fuel the aramid fiber market during the forecast period. However, the expensive R&D expenses and non-biodegradable nature of aramid fibers, on the other hand, may hinder the industry’s expansion.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/aramid-fiber-market

Global Aramid Fiber Market Definition

Aramid fiber is a high-performance organic fiber derived from aromatic polyamides that are man-made. High strength, good resistance to heat, abrasion, organic solvents, non-conductivity, and low flammability are all features of aramid fiber. It is primarily utilized in composites, ballistics, optical fiber cables, and protective garments against heat and chemicals, among other applications.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Aramid Fiber Market

The oil and gas, automobile, chemical, and telecommunication industries heavily rely on the aramid fiber business. The disrupted supply chain during the pandemic and delays in the refining and petrochemicals industries, which are the primary end-users of aramid fiber, it has been moderately impacted. Though the market is gradually improving, it will be some time before the chemical and petrochemical sectors resume a steady growth path. Refining and petrochemical industries will likely recover faster than construction and power generating.

Scope of the Global Aramid Fiber Market

The study categorizes the aramid fiber market based on type and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/aramid-fiber-market?opt=2950

By Type ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Para-aramid fiber

Meta-aramid fiber

By Application ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Security & Protection

Frictional Materials

Industrial Filtration

Optical Fibers

Rubber Reinforcement

Tire Reinforcement

Electrical Insulation

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/aramid-fiber-market

Para-aramid fiber segment is projected to account for the largest market share by type

In 2021, the para-aramid fiber segment accounted for the largest market share in the global aramid fiber market. Security and protection are the primary applications for para-aramid fiber. The para-aramid fiber market is expected to be driven by the rising need for protective gear in the military and industrial sectors. However, owing to its expanding use in industrial filtration applications, meta-aramid fiber is expected to develop significantly during the projected period.

While Europe is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global aramid fiber market during the forecast period. Safety restrictions in industries including oil and gas, construction, aluminum, and steel are boosting the demand for protective garments in Europe, which is driving the aramid fiber market. Friction materials are also required in high-end automotive and industrial sectors, contributing to the region’s rising aramid fiber market.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/aramid-fiber-market

Key Market Players in the Global Aramid Fiber Market

The global aramid fiber market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global aramid fiber market are: