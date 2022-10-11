ZK SEPARATION Provides Excellent Solutions for Domestic Wastewater Treatment

Chengdu, China, 2022-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Brief: The ZK LWS350x1435E two-phase decanter was used in a domestic wastewater project. During the project, ZK’s technicians analyzed the site conditions meticulously and made the right guidance, which was highly recognized by the customer.

ZK equipped two sets of LW350X1435 two-phase decanters, one set of Y2000 dosing unit, one set of dilution unit, two sets of screw conveyors, and two sets of knife gate valves for this project. The customer provided a dosing pump, feed pump, and feed cutter. Due to the complexity of the site environment and operation, some problems were encountered in the course of the project, all of which were found and solved by our technicians in time.

Process: The material of this project is domestic wastewater. After the material is precipitated and de-mixed, it enters into the centrifuge for separation through the shear pump and feed pump. At the same time, the dosing device is used to configure a certain concentration of flocculating agent, which is pumped to the feed line through the dosing pump to flocculate the material into a mass.

On-site Challenges and ZK’s Solutions

1. Feeding Pump.

Due to the deep material pool on site, the cavitation margin of the feed pump provided by the user is not enough, resulting in the material not being sucked up. In this regard, our technicians suggested directly using submersible pumps as feed pumps, or excavating pump pits next to the material pool, and installing the feed pumps in the pump pits to reduce the height of pump suction. Finally, the material was successfully sucked up.

2. Pipeline Installation.

The project pipeline is installed by the user. After inspection, we found that the check valve was installed in the wrong position. So we re-installed it to the tee where the dosing line and feed line meet.

3. Dosing Unit Installation.

The dosing pump of this project was provided and installed by the user. During the inspection, it was found that the dosing pump inlet was facing upward, and together with the elbow, valve, and other pipelines, the height of the dosing pump inlet was high and had reached half the height of the dosing device, which greatly affected the dosing pump’s supply capacity. After on-site rectification, the inlet of the dosing pump was changed to a horizontal position to reduce the height of the inlet.

4. Caking of Pharmaceuticals.

As the site environment is relatively humid, the agent is easy to clump, and the clumped agent is easy to jam the powder supply screw. This will make the powder supply motor current overload and shut down, so it can not complete the normal automatic dispensing. So we increased the clearance of the spiral by replacing the larger spiral sleeve. We also organized on-site training to teach the site operators how to drain the blockage and how to disassemble the spiral to clean it. In the usual production process, the pharmaceuticals in the hopper should be added in small amounts. The medicine should be used up and emptied every day, in order to reduce the damp caking of pharmaceuticals.

ZK wastewater treatment decanter has the following features:

Vortex Spiral Discharge Port-High Capacity

Constant Torque Control Technology – Stable

Variable Pitch Technology-Lower Solid-Phase Water Content

YG6, YG8 Carbide, SAF2205 Duplex Stainless Steel-Good Wear Resistance

Dual Motor Dual Frequency Conversion Common DC Busbar Technology – Energy Saving

About Us

ZK SEPARATION Technology, with more than 23 years of R & D experience in separation equipment, has obtained more than 90 national patents, including 20 national invention patents. ZK SEPARATION is committed to providing all customers with products of the highest quality, safety and best performance. Today, ZK is becoming an internationally renowned solid-liquid separation technology solution supplier. Learn more >> (https://www.zkcentrifuge.com/)