Wearable Air Bag Market Share 2022 | Industry Size and Forecast 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global wearable airbag market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. Wearable airbags are typically made of nylon, in which nitrogen or argon gases are used to inflate the bag. The airbags are equipped with advanced technology which pre-determines the fall and inflates the bag to provide cushion and safety to the user. Several factors are expected to support the market growth globally, such as supportive government initiatives coupled with the high competition in the automotive industry. Moreover, the introduction of smart airbags, and the integration of smart sensors and AI, are expected to further accelerate the market’s growth in forthcoming years at the global level.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Wearable Air Bag Market

The demand for wearable airbags declined drastically in COVID-19 due to the global lockdown, and all sports activities were postponed. Adventure tournaments, such as bike races activities were halted amid the pandemic. Hence, the demand for wearable airbags reduced abruptly during the pandemic. Furthermore, there was a demand for vest airbags from the healthcare industry to reduce the elderly fall. However, there were chances of cross-contamination inhibiting its use during COVID-19. Also, the disrupted supply chains and high cost of raw materials negatively impacted the market’s growth.

Scope of the Global Wearable Air Bag Market

The study categorizes the wearable air bag market based on material airbag type, product type, application, distribution channel, and end-use industries at the regional and global levels.

By Airbag Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Vest Airbag

Head Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Airbag Belt

Airbag Jack

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Motorsports

Equestrian

Bicycle

Elderly Anti-Fall

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Online Channels

Offline Channels

By End-Use Industries Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Sports Industry

Adventure Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Vest airbags segment accounts for a major market share in the market by airbags type

The vest airbags hold a major share of the wearable airbags market in 2021. It protects the whole trunk part and reduces the chances of other body parts injury by providing cushion and safety to the users. Moreover, the head airbags are estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for head safety due to the increasing accidents and government initiatives to increase safety while bike riding. These airbags are equipped with advanced technology which pre-determines the fall and provides safety and cushion to the users. Such factors are expected to fuel the segment’s growth in uncoming years at the global level.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing wearable airbags market

On a regional basis, the demand for wearable airbag is estimated to be high in Europe in 2021 due to the growing bike racing and cycling tournaments. Such tournaments surge the demand for safety equipment and integrated technology, such as wearable airbags, thus driving the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the region. Moreover, the presence of a well-established automotive industry is further supporting the rising demand for wearable airbags in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing number of road accidents in the region, especially in populous economies such as China and India. For instance, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway data, 1,47,913 people died, and 4,70,975 were injured in road accidents in India in 2017. Wearable airbags reduce the chances of fatal injuries in road accidents. Further, wearable airbags are effective gadgets for safety in swimming training and others. Such factors will propel the market’s growth in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Wearable Air Bag Market

Top Players operating in the wearable airbag market are focusing on using the power of technology to introduce innovative products to cater to the needs of the end-users. Further, they are adopting key strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to enhance their market positions and gain major market share. The wearable airbags market is highly concentrated in nature.

