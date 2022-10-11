DNS Security Software Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

DNS (domain title system) protection software is used to tightly closed DNS servers and the websites they support. These tools redirect end person web traffic through filters capable of identifying malware signatures and other characteristics of potentially unsafe web sites and media. DNS security software program presents IT personnel with equipment to classify websites, categorize users, group devices, and customise usage policies. Companies use these tools to defend their employees’ endpoint units and their personal servers by blockading dangerous content, media, and websites. They can also be used to stop employees from gaining access to unapproved content, such as grownup or streaming sites, in the workplace.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-sample/global-dns-security-software-market/ICT-1789

DNS-based attacks have a range of influences and can motive great disruptions. To fight this, DNS safety options additionally possess monitoring skills to perceive unauthorized or malicious bots that might also be capable of disrupting server performance, carrier availability, and network connectivity.

Global DNS Security Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global DNS security software market based on deployment mode and organizational size at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global DNS Security Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global DNS Security Software Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global DNS Security Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global DNS Security Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global DNS Security Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies DNS Security Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies DNS Security Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DNS Security Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-dns-security-software-market?opt=2950

Leading DNS Security Software Manufacturers –

Akamai Technologies

Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

DNSFilter Inc.

DomainTools

Efficient IP

HelpSystems

Open Text Corporation

ScoutDNS, LLC

TitanHQ

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

DNS Security Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2018-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR 9.5% Market Size USD Million Segment Coverage Deployment Mode, Organisational Size, Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar Companies Covered Akamai Technologies, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), Comodo Security Solutions, Inc, DNSFilter Inc, DomainTools, Efficient IP, HelpSystems, Open Text Corporation, ScoutDNS, LLC, TitanHQ Customization Scope 20% Free Customization Report Price and Purchase Option Single User License: USD 3150

5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950

Corporate License: USD 7680 Post-Sale Analyst Support 2 Months/60 Days Delivery Format PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

DNS Security Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Request For Report Discount @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-for-special-pricing/global-dns-security-software-market/ICT-1789

Benefits of purchasing this report: