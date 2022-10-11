US Sports Sponsorship Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

2022-10-11

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the US Sports Sponsorship Market is expected to reach USD 116.39 billion by 2030 from USD 61.21 billion in 2021. The US sports sponsorship market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Sports sponsorships are regarded to be a powerful and impactful advertising technique. The sponsorship includes a company (sponsor) and a sports activities club or tournament (sponsee). Sports sponsorships can be viewed in various ways, a popular one being the brand logo printed on a sports team’s jersey. Sports sponsorships warranty visibility and media exposure. With greater investments for advertising and marketing with athletes, the conceivable for sports sponsorships has increased. These days sponsorships account for a massive component of the sports enterprise industry. Sports sponsorships include Signage, Digital, Club and venue activation. They are used for purposes such as Competition Sponsorship, Training Sponsorship, and Others.

US Sports Sponsorship Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented US sports sponsorship market based on type and application at a regional level. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of tier-1 countries, such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Type

  • Signage
  • Digital activation
  • Club and venue activation
  • Others

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Application

  • Competition Sponsorship
  • Training Sponsorship
  • Others

US Sports Sponsorship Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

US Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Country

  • California
  • Texas
  • New York?
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Pennsylvania

US Sports Sponsorship Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies US Sports Sponsorship revenues in market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies US Sports Sponsorship revenues market share in market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies US Sports Sponsorship sold in the market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading US Sports Sponsorship Manufacturers –

  • Adidas
  • Nike Inc.
  • Pepsi Co.
  • Rolex
  • The COCA-COLA
  • Reebok
  • Puma
  • Samsung
  • Red Bull
  • Castrol

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

US Sports Sponsorship Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features

Details

Market Size 2021

USD 61.21 billion

Market Size 2030

USD 116.39 billion

CAGR (2021-2030)

7.4%

Base Year of the Analysis

2021

    Historical Period

2018-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Segment Coverage

Type, Application, Region

Countries Covered

 California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania

Companies Covered

 Adidas, Nike Inc., Pepsi Co., Rolex, The COCA-COLA, Reebok, Puma, Samsung, Red Bull, Castrol

Customization Scope

20% Free Customization

Report Price and Purchase Option

Single User License: USD 3150
5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950
Corporate License: USD 7680

Post-Sale Analyst Support

2 Months/60 Days

Delivery Format

PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

US Sports Sponsorship Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

  • Factiva
  • Statista
  • D&B Hoovers
  • Owler
  • Enlyft
  • HG Insights
  • Bloomberg
  • Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

  • Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
  • Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
  • Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
  • R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
  • Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
  • Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level

