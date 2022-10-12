Supported by FasterCapital, KOS Airlines is Raising Capital

KOS Airlines Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program to build an innovative system for Aviation

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — KOS AIRLINES is a private aircraft rental broker operating under the motto “Freedom of Movement”. The startup aims at making traveling via airplanes easy, efficient, and accessible for a much wider segment than the one it caters to now. The startup provides many services like aircraft rental, helicopter charter, business flights, empty legs, and more. KOS aims at becoming one of the most recognizable air brokers.

Founded by Roman Kos, the startup is based in Norway and is raising over 500K to build the product and grow. The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program which provides expertise and advisory on how to improve the pitching process and secure the capital needed in the most efficient way.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “Our team is glad to be working with Roman on building this project from scratch. We see a big growth potential for it as it changes how the world views aviation.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663