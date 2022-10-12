Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2028

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Industry Overview

The global narrow range ethoxylates market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing consumer awareness concerning hygiene standards and environmental safety has compelled manufacturers to divert their focus to produce cleaning products that are environment friendly, which has been positively influencing the market growth. Proliferating demand for surfactants and other cleaning products for cleaning purposes across various applications has become a key factor driving the demand for narrow-range ethoxylates. Improvement in the overall performance of surfactants owing to the addition of narrow range ethoxylates is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, with the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, despite the closure of factories and manufacturing sites globally, there has been a significant rise in demand for narrow range ethoxylates as they are extensively used in surface disinfectants. The growing fear among the consumers has led to a spike in the demand for cleaning products, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market

Narrow range ethoxylates are manufactured industrially by adding ethylene oxide to fatty alcohol in the presence of an appropriate alkaline catalyst. They are nonionic surfactants and are biodegradable. They exhibit various beneficial properties including reduced irritation to eyes/skin and lower free alcohol content.

Surface-active substances are used in cleaning products as they exhibit excellent degreasing, emulsifying, wetting, de-gumming, binding, and scouring properties. Such properties enable them to be used in various product formulations, such as laundry detergents, hard surface cleaners, and all-purpose cleaners. In addition, they are used for several end-use applications such as engine cleaning, all-purpose cleaning, vehicle cleaning, and detergents for textiles, machine dishwashing, and microemulsions.

Narrow range ethoxylates are sold commercially via B2B channels to various end-use industries, including leather and textile, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings. The end-use manufacturers include narrow range ethoxylates in their product formulations to develop cleaning products, such as surface disinfectants and sanitizers, for various applications. Companies sell their products directly to end-use companies or through various other intermediaries, such as wholesalers or retailers.

The price is determined majorly by the fluctuating cost of raw materials. The demand for raw materials, such as ethylene oxide, fatty alcohols, and other products, and their availability account for a substantial share in the production cost, thereby influencing the product price. The use of raw materials for alternate applications resulted in a stringent demand for the use in the production of ethoxylates leading to an increase in the price.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Organic Chemicals Industry Research Reports.

Chemical As A Service Market : The global chemical as a service market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global chemical as a service market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. Hydrofluoric Acid Market: The global hydrofluoric acid market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global narrow range ethoxylates market include:

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

Evonik Industries

Venus Ethoxylates

Univar Solutions

Pilot Chemical Co.

Dow Chemicals

ESTI CHEM

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

Order a free sample PDF of the Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.