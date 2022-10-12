Canned Wine Market is Driven by Shifting Consumer Preference for Convenient, Portable and Single-Serve Wine Products, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Canned Wine Industry Overview

The global canned wine market size to be valued at USD 571.8 million by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for convenient, portable, and single-serve beverages is the key driver for the market growth. Growing consumer inclination toward ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products, owing to their busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules, is driving the product demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the regional markets in several key countries. According to a report published by the Wine Industry Network LLC, in August 2020, canned alcoholic drinks had gained tremendous traction during the lockdown period.

Compared to 2019, the off-premises sales of canned beer/Flavored Malt Beverage (FMB)/cider increased by 25% in 2020. Canned wine is gaining popularity among consumers across the globe owing to its portability as well as convenience to keep it cold on beaches, during overnight camping trips, and other outdoor recreational activities. Moreover, these metal cans are less expensive and have a considerably higher recycling rate than glass bottles.

The rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, such as overnight camping, RV camping, fishing, and hiking, has increased over the past few years, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for portable beverages, including canned wine.

According to the 2019 Outdoor Participation Report by the Outdoor Industry Association published in 2020, an estimated 151.8 million people in the U.S. participated in at least one outdoor activity in 2018. This participation saw a rise of 5.7 million participants from 2017 to 2018. Such activities bode well for market growth.

Moreover, consumers are willing to spend more on healthy, organic, and convenient foods and beverages with sustainable packaging solutions due to the rising health as well as environmental awareness. This will augment the demand for canned products, thereby supporting industry growth. Studies claim that aluminum cans are relatively cheaper and easier to stock & stack than other packaging solutions, which leads to less breakage.

Canned Wine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global canned wine market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Canned Wine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sparkling

Fortified

Others

Canned Wine Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

Other Stores

Canned Wine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: DEFY an organic wine company launched its crowdfunding initiative through WeFunder with a secured fund of USD 500k to support its marketing activities, production, and sales. This funding is a way to move toward the market of the United States. The development aims to create a sustainable position for the brand by providing organic and high-quality canned wines for the consumers. This is expected to lead to increased consumption of the drink for different occasions, spurring high demand and growth of the target market.

June 8, 2022: The E.&J. Gallo became the authorized wine sponsor for the National Football League, to enhance their branding at the events and encourage team support. Through this strategic sponsorship, Gallo has attained proficiency to expand and diversify its product portfolio, with the evolving demands and consumer preferences across regions. This development is expected to increase the brand’s performance in terms of sales and revenue, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Canned Wine market include

E & J Gallo Winery

Union Wine Company

Integrated Beverage Group LLC

Sans Wine Co.

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

The Family Coppola

The Canned Wine Company

