Key Players of Macadamia Nut Market are Hawaiian Host Group and Health and Plant Protein Group Limited

Macadamia Nut Industry Overview

The global macadamia nut market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing public knowledge of the health advantages of nuts and dried fruits has been a key factor in the market expansion. Macadamia nuts are also used to make macadamia oil, which has become popular among both businesses and consumers. In recent years, there has been a considerable increase in global demand for healthy and nutritious snacks, particularly among the younger generation and the working-class population. People are also migrating away from non-vegetarian protein sources and moving toward plant-based protein sources.

Without incorporating any animal protein, macadamia nuts are the greatest way to meet one’s daily protein and fat requirements. This helps customers to stick to their vegan diets while avoiding lactose discomfort. For instance, according to a poll by Beijing-based think tank EO Intelligence, up to 71% of surveyed consumers stated snacks are equally important to their physical and psychological health. Freshness and health benefits are the top priorities for almost 85% of millennials, who are the primary buyers of healthy snacks in the market.

Macadamia kernels can be consumed fresh, cooked with, or processed into a number of goods. Roasted, roasted, and salted, chocolate coated, honey-roasted, and wasabi-flavored are all popular options. They are also used in biscuits, pastries, and ice cream, and they are ground into a paste and cold-pressed to produce oil. Consumers like oil-roasted macadamia nut kernels, but dry-roasted nuts are more popular because they only contain endogenous macadamia oil.

Macadamia Nut Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global macadamia nut market on the basis of processing, product, distribution channel, and region:

Macadamia Nut Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Conventional

Organic

Macadamia Nut Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Raw

Roasted

Coated

Macadamia Nut Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Macadamia Nut Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Macadamia Nut market include

Hawaiian Host Group

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

Mac’s Nut Co. of Hawaii

North Shore Macadamia Nut Company

Superior Nut Company, Inc.

Macadamia.US

Makua Coffee

T.M. Ward Coffee Company

