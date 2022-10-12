Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market 2022 Growth, Cost Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global waveguide components and assemblies market size is expected to grow from USD 1,672.8 million in 2021 to USD 2,443.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Due to developments in radar technology, increased demand for microwave devices in electronic warfare systems, and increased launches of satellites and space exploration missions, the market has a promising growth potential throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, during the projected period, the demand for new-generation combat systems and high-rate data transmission will generate various potential prospects for waveguide components and assembly producers.

Waveguide assembly components are required to connect the various components of waveguide RF system. These waveguide components operate as wires in any microwave system, connecting all waveguide components from the transmitter to the antenna.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had uneven consequences worldwide regarding raw infection numbers and trajectory. During the epidemic, R&D spending fell, and technical innovation stalled. The imposition of lockdown in major countries also influenced the global supply chain. It caused a widespread and severe scarcity of microchips and other important components used in waveguide assembly, increasing project prices and schedules.

Global Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market Dynamics

Drivers : Innovations in radar technologies

Recent advances in radar technology and the demand for compact, low-cost, high-precision radar for military and commercial purposes have resulted in a revival in radar methodology and applications. Many technological growth sectors, such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and numerous commercial/civilian applications, rely on solid-state radar and innovative fabrication and programming approaches. This revival is a result of the rapid developments in radar, stealth, and jammer technologies for defense, which are rendering conventional radar systems obsolete. This fast transformation is fueled by the widespread availability of advanced digital signal processing (DSP), nimble RF transceivers, and cutting-edge antenna methods. Further, the growing demand for remote access to military and defense due to geopolitical tension among various economies led to the market’s growth.

Restraints : inadequate signal transmission in space-based applications

Sensors measure a satellite’s present orientation or attitude, which is accomplished using RF interferometry, Earth sensing, or star tracking. End-use subsystems supported by waveguide assemblies, such as antennas, are typically passive devices that concentrate on the available transmitted or received signal energy. The Van Allen radiation belt is a ring of high-energy charged particles flowing at near-light speeds that encircles the Earth. This can limit the life of a satellite or spacecraft by causing damage to integrated circuits and sensors, leading to poor transmission quality. Thus, concerns related to poor signal transmission operate as a brake on the growth of end-use systems, thereby restraining the waveguide components and assemblies market growth.

Opportunities : Rising demand for waveguide components in 5G and 6G technology

Although 5G equipment is only now being mass-produced, the forefront of wireless communications research and development, as well as accompanying standards, is looking ahead to 6G. (sixth-generation wireless). The goal of 5G is commonly summed up as “connected everything,” as it allows billions of devices to interact with one another. Although 5G is still in its infancy, researchers and market players must contemplate what 6G may entail, as new cellular technologies take more than a decade to go from concept to the first implementation.

As 6G becomes more widely available, its presence will expand communications and related technology into practically every facet of life. Productivity will rise when the rate of firm turnover accelerates. Due to lower power (with smaller components) will be used, which will be integrated over larger bandwidths, systems with improved signal-to-noise ratios will be required. The transition from mmWave to sub-THz frequencies will necessitate the ongoing development of novel connection components. The market players are selling the connectorized test equipment for 145 GHz using 0.8 mm connectors and have papers on even higher frequency connectors. It is commonly stated that connectors are required for everything electrical, however, this may need to be revised to include waveguides and connector-waveguide hybrid systems. Thus, wide scope in next-generation technologies, the market is witnessing exponential growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market

The study categorizes the waveguide components and assemblies market based on sector, spectrum, and component at the regional and global levels.

By Sector ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Aviation and Defense

Space

By Spectrum ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Radio

Microwave

EO/IR

Ultraviolet

X-ray

Gamma-ray

By Component ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Adapters

Couplers

Loads and Filters

Isolators and Circulators

Duplexers

Phase Shifters

Power Combiners

Pressure Windows

By Application ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Communication

Earth observation & remote sensing

Others

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Radio segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by spectrum

In 2021, the radio segment accounted for the largest market share in the global waveguide components and assemblies market. Radio waves are used in various industries, most notably the telecommunications industry. The need for photonic devices and associated waveguide products and components is expected to develop dramatically as the demand for communication and high-speed connectivity grows. Waveguide demand in the telecom industry is driven by the widespread adoption of 5G mobile technologies and wireless communication. Radio is used in most standard wireless technologies, and distances can be as short as a few meters for television or as long as a few million kilometers for deep-space radio communications.

APAC accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, APAC is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global waveguide components and assemblies market during the forecast period. The regional market is fostered due to the widespread use of smartphones, increased use of social media and e-commerce sites, and rising military spending by countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Further, the government initiatives for 5G technology in emerging economies will create a lucrative growth demand in the near future. For instance, intending to boost the 5G ecosystem within India and achieve the objectives of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, in August 2022, the Government of India has decided to provide free use of the Indigenous 5G Test Bed to Indian Government recognized startups and MSMEs until January 2023. Additionally, in October 2022, the Indian Government planned to set up 100 labs for 5G technology in the country. Around 12 of these will be used to train students and conduct experiments. Thus, creating an opportunistic outlook for the waveguide components and assemblies market in such emerging economies.

Key Market Players in the Global Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market

The global waveguide components and assemblies market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global waveguide components and assemblies market are:

Quantic Electronics

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Cobham Limited

Ducommun Incorporated

ETL Systems

Amplitech, Inc.

Anello Photonics Inc.

Arra, Inc

