E-Sim Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group, the global e-sim market size is expected to grow from USD 702.2 million in 2021 to USD 6673.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2030. Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) or Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) is a reprogrammable chip that can be soldered or removed. It’s a small chip that the user uses to verify their identity with their carrier. In terms of functionality, eSIM is very clever. It allows users to switch between different mobile network operators (MNOs) and manages accounts by updating the user’s mobile phone software settings.

The ability to download an operator profile to an in-market SIM and change or delete subscriber identity module (SIM) profiles without having physical access to the SIM card is known as remote provisioning. Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, including seamless and straightforward mobile connections for all connected devices, rely on the eSIM card. M2M requires the ubiquitous connectivity of devices across geographic regions. Embedded SIM eliminates the hassle of switching service providers, resulting in increased operational efficiency and a controlled and secure environment. The latest embedded SIM cards provide guaranteed profile interoperability as well as a primary platform for players to collaborate on a level playing field.

With technological advancements, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the proliferation of M2M services, ensuring secure and reliable communication among connected systems is becoming increasingly important. As a result, maintaining the security of these systems has become difficult. Embedded SIM cards enable automatic interoperability between connectivity platforms and multiple SIM operator profiles, allowing for remote provisioning of SIM profiles. However, if security is compromised, the operational flexibility provided by an embedded SIM will be useless. The eSIM collects and stores mobile network operator (MNO) credentials in the device’s inbuilt software, which is vulnerable to various security breaches. It also uses multiple MNOs and physical platforms, making it vulnerable to the risks of the virtual world.

The study categorizes the eSIM market based on application, industry vertical, and region.

By Application Outlook

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global eSIM market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global eSIM market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. Strong economic growth in domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India is driving the region’s expansion.

