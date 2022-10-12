United States E-Card Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the United States E-card market size is expected to grow from USD 263.9 million in 2021 to USD 801.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030. An E-card is similar to a postcard or greeting card, with the exception that it is made entirely of digital media rather than paper or other conventional materials. Publishers usually make e-cards accessible on different Internet pages, where they can be sent to a recipient, typically via e-mail. In comparison to conventional paper cards, it is also considered to be more environmentally friendly. E-card businesses are seen as more environmentally friendly than paper card businesses because their carbon footprint is usually much smaller. The paper, after all, isn’t used in the final product.

The growth of the e-cards industry in the United States is being driven by millennials and Gen Z customers. These demographic segments are driving demand for e-cards for self-use and gifting, thanks to their rising buying power. Furthermore, these customer groups prefer electronic gift cards to physical gift cards. This is owing to the increasing use of smartphones and the ease with which e-cards can be managed by digital wallets and mobile applications. As a result, leading gift card companies are concentrating more on providing e-cards to these customers.

Owing to the fastest growth in the virtual gift certificate industry, online stores are striving to equip themselves tools to provide their shoppers the best service for gift voucher products. According to the Market Statsville Group Survey, 82% of small to mid-sized e-commerce business who use retail electronic gift vouchers experienced increased sales. However, without tools or extensions, online stores will struggle to bring customers the best purchasing experience.

United States E-Card Market Dynamics

Online greeting card businesses compete primarily on price, particularly because consumers can easily compare prices across different websites. Additionally, a product choice is a strategic factor because operators that can provide a greater selection of greeting cards and customization options can draw a larger customer base.

When sending an E-card to a specific recipient, you must always include the recipient’s e-mail address to the E-card service, a third party. The operator can exploit this address like other third-party e-mail providers (such as mailing-list companies).

The owners of the companies understood the real significance of handing out cards. The cards are synonymous with history, human value, and sentiments. Businesses came up with a new concept of offering sound cards with music or sound as people opened their cards with the aid of technology.

Scope of the United States E-Card Market

The study categorizes the United States E-card market based on type, application, functional attribute, distribution channel, and end-users.

By Type Outlook

Seasonal Cards

Everyday Cards

By Application Outlook

Business cards

Personal cards

By Functional Attribute Outlook

Open-loop gift card

Closed loop gift card

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By End-Users Outlook

Retail Establishment

Corporate Institutions

The everyday cards had the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the United States E-card market is divided into seasonal cards and everyday cards. In 2021, the everyday cards segment accounted for the largest market share in the United States E-card market. Everyday cards are the greetings we give to our loved ones daily. Cards for a housewarming party, a birthday, morning greetings, or sympathy. Birthday is by far the most common occasion for sending daily cards, followed by Sympathy, Thank You, Wedding, Get Well, New Baby, and Congratulations.

Key Market Players

