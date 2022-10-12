Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market worth 7.3 billion by 2031 | GE Healthcare (US, Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The contrast media/contrast agents market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 7.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

A contrast agent referred to as a contrast medium, is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures of fluids in the body during medical imaging. Contrast agents improve the visibility of the targeted tissues, structures or blood vessels. Contrast agents alter or absorb external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which further emits radiation themselves.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing approval of contrast agents is propelling the growth of the contrast media market. The increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and, in turn, contrast media. The rising demand for imaging procedures has resulted in extensive R&D by contrast media manufacturers to launch novel products in the market and to get the contrast media approved in new indications. For example, in 2021, Bracco received US FDA approval for the 20-vial pack configuration of Lumason, which is an ultrasound contrast agent.

Market Segments

By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Barium Based Contrast Media

By Modality

X-ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

By Route of Administration

Intravascular Route

Oral Route

Key Players

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (US)

Unijules Life Sciences (India)

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

