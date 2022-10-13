Unmanned Traffic Management Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Airbus, Altitude Angle, Droniq GmbH

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ZZZ market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Unmanned Traffic Management Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/unmanned-traffic-management-market/

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is a system of technologies and procedures designed to manage the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into the national airspace system. UTM includes airspace design, communication and navigation systems, traffic management procedures, and separation assurance. UTM is being developed by a consortium of government, industry, and academic partners.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in unmanned traffic management technology. One is the trend toward using artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage traffic flow. This includes using AI to monitor and predict traffic patterns, and to make decisions about routing and congestion management.

Another key trend is the development of autonomous vehicles, which will need to be integrated into the traffic management system. This will require new technologies and approaches to managing traffic flow.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22284/

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market. One of the most significant is the increasing use of drones for commercial purposes.

This is leading to a need for better management of drone traffic, in order to avoid collisions and other safety hazards. Another driver is the increasing adoption of drones by the military and other government agencies. This is resulting in a need for better management of drone traffic in order to ensure security and safety.

Key Market Segments

The unmanned traffic management market bifurcated on the basis of type, solution, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into persistent and non-persistent. By component, it is divided into communication infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, and surveillance infrastructure. By end-user, it is analyzed across agriculture & forestry, logistics & transportation, surveillance & monitoring, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The unmanned traffic management market report includes players such as Airbus, Altitude Angle, Droniq GmbH, Intelligent Automation, Leonardo SpA, OneSky, PrecisionHawk Inc, Thales Group, Terra Drone Corporation, Unifly NV.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22284/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.